21 fantastic pictures of life in Preston's much-loved pubs in the 1990s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 13th Jun 2025, 09:38 BST

These cracking photos are all from the 1990s.

They remember life in our pubs, where we put the world to rights - the people and the happenings. Is your local featured?

Margaret Taylor and regulars at the Selbourne pub, Frenchwood, Preston

Margaret Taylor and regulars at the Selbourne pub, Frenchwood, Preston

Landlord and landlady of the Wheatsheaf in Coppull near Chorley, Tony Bromilow and Claire Cockton enjoy the bouncy castle during the charity fun day at the pub

Landlord and landlady of the Wheatsheaf in Coppull near Chorley, Tony Bromilow and Claire Cockton enjoy the bouncy castle during the charity fun day at the pub

Rob Porteous, the Barman from the Black Horse pub on Friargate, Preston

Rob Porteous, the Barman from the Black Horse pub on Friargate, Preston

Lessees Steve and Ula Thorn, who run the John O'Gaunt on Market Street in Lancaster, beat off stiff competition from over 500 Vanguard outlets across the north of England to win the coveted regional title of Pub Operation of the Year for the second year in succession

Lessees Steve and Ula Thorn, who run the John O'Gaunt on Market Street in Lancaster, beat off stiff competition from over 500 Vanguard outlets across the north of England to win the coveted regional title of Pub Operation of the Year for the second year in succession

