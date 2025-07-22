21 amazing memories captured on camera in Preston across two years - 1976 and 1977

Here is a collection of our very best retro archive pics depicting Preston life back in the years of 1976 and 1977 - from young lads playing with conkers to Bing Crosby at Preston Railway Station, it truly was all happening in Preston back in those days...
1. A week-long road safety exhibition had toured Preston primary schools to teach children the road code and sharpen their reactions. Graham Brown (10) tries the brake-reaction test when the exhibition visited Brookfield Primary School
National World
2. Men employed through the Government's job creation programme digging up ancient tombstones in the grounds of Preston's Parish Church, to make way for landscaped gardens
National World
3. One of two escaped bullocks which caused havoc at the cattle market on Brook Street, Preston
National World
4. Retro
Conker Contest takes place at Market Square,Preston
September 25th 1976.
National World
