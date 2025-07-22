21 amazing memories captured on camera in Preston across two years - 1976 and 1977

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 22nd Jul 2025, 15:00 BST

Ever wondered what Preston looked like back in the 1970s?

Well look no further.

Here is a collection of our very best retro archive pics depicting Preston life back in the years of 1976 and 1977 - from young lads playing with conkers to Bing Crosby at Preston Railway Station, it truly was all happening in Preston back in those days...

ICYMI: 25 fascinating scenes of Preston in 1958 and 1959 which explore the city in old times

43 enlightening historic pictures of Preston streets down the decades including Winckley Square

14 perilously dodgy playground pictures taken in Preston the 70s, 80s and 90 where we played with pals

1. A week-long road safety exhibition had toured Preston primary schools to teach children the road code and sharpen their reactions. Graham Brown (10) tries the brake-reaction test when the exhibition visited Brookfield Primary School

2. Men employed through the Government's job creation programme digging up ancient tombstones in the grounds of Preston's Parish Church, to make way for landscaped gardens

3. One of two escaped bullocks which caused havoc at the cattle market on Brook Street, Preston

4. Retro Conker Contest takes place at Market Square,Preston September 25th 1976.

