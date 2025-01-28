20 nostalgic pictures of Garstang Road in Preston from the early days to traffic jams in the 90s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 28th Jan 2025, 12:50 BST

These awesome pictures reflect one of Preston’s main routes

Garstang Road to the north of the city links to the M55 and the A6 beyond and is a mix of stunning residential properties as well as retail, pubs and restaurants. Have a look at these great photos which go right back to the early days.

ICYMI: 17 forgotten and nostalgic scenes of Blackpool in the 1960s and 1970s

21 reflective town centre scenes of Bank Hey Street in Blackpool through the decades

27 fascinating photographs of Blackpool's oldest historic landmarks in their earliest days

For a personalised LEP retro newsletter in your inbox each week sign up for our free newsletter

Looking south from the Withy Trees down Garstang Road. The houses on the left form Park Terrace, part of the Freehold Park estate built in the second half of the nineteenth century

1. Garstang Road memories

Looking south from the Withy Trees down Garstang Road. The houses on the left form Park Terrace, part of the Freehold Park estate built in the second half of the nineteenth century | National World

Photo Sales
Welcome to Preston sign on Garstang Road, Preston

2. Garstang Road memories

Welcome to Preston sign on Garstang Road, Preston | National World

Photo Sales
The junction of Hawkhurst Avenue and Garstang Road, Fulwood, Preston

3. Garstang Road, Preston

The junction of Hawkhurst Avenue and Garstang Road, Fulwood, Preston | National World

Photo Sales
The traffic lights at the junction of Moor Lane and Garstang Road in Preston which were stuck on red

4. Garstang Road memories

The traffic lights at the junction of Moor Lane and Garstang Road in Preston which were stuck on red | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonNorthPropertiesPubs
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice