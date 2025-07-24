20 heart-warming pictures of school children in Preston during the 1990s which will have you reminiscing

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 24th Jul 2025, 09:02 BST
Updated 3rd Aug 2025, 06:00 BST

Were you at school in the 1990s?

Or perhaps your children were at school during the decade which saw the launch of Friends, the smash hit Titanic, and the emergence of Ant and Dec.

If so, you might want to see if you recognise any faces from the pictures we’ve dug out of the archives from that era when life seemed much simpler.

ICYMI: "I can almost smell the smoke from the steam engines" 37 evocative pictures of Lancashire railways

21 extraordinary vintage photos of Preston streets in the 1950s and 1960s

44 exquisite vintage images of Preston life, its people and places in 1948

For a personalised LEP retro newsletter in your inbox each week sign up for our free newsletter.

Pupils at Leyland's Seven Stars County Primary School, Oliver McConnie and Jeanine Nelson, doing a time experiment during an enterprise day at the school

1. Preston primary schools in the 90s

Pupils at Leyland's Seven Stars County Primary School, Oliver McConnie and Jeanine Nelson, doing a time experiment during an enterprise day at the school Photo: Godfrey Birtill

Photo Sales
Pupils from St.Theresa's Primary School, Penwortham, recording Christmas music at Howick House, Blind Welfare. Leading the singing at the front is pupil Emma Baines, aged eight

2. Preston primary schools in the 90s

Pupils from St.Theresa's Primary School, Penwortham, recording Christmas music at Howick House, Blind Welfare. Leading the singing at the front is pupil Emma Baines, aged eight Photo: Godfrey Birtill

Photo Sales
Winners of the Preston Primary School Slater Shield final - Fulwood and Cadley County Primary School

3. Preston primary schools in the 90s

Winners of the Preston Primary School Slater Shield final - Fulwood and Cadley County Primary School Photo: Godfrey Birtill

Photo Sales
Lea St Mary's RC Primary School can't wait to use their new outdoor furniture handed over by BNFL's Andrea Mitchell

4. Preston primary schools in the 90s

Lea St Mary's RC Primary School can't wait to use their new outdoor furniture handed over by BNFL's Andrea Mitchell Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonFulwoodPeopleLancashireLEP
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice