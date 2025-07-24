Or perhaps your children were at school during the decade which saw the launch of Friends, the smash hit Titanic, and the emergence of Ant and Dec.
If so, you might want to see if you recognise any faces from the pictures we’ve dug out of the archives from that era when life seemed much simpler.
1. Preston primary schools in the 90s
Pupils at Leyland's Seven Stars County Primary School, Oliver McConnie and Jeanine Nelson, doing a time experiment during an enterprise day at the school Photo: Godfrey Birtill
2. Preston primary schools in the 90s
Pupils from St.Theresa's Primary School, Penwortham, recording Christmas music at Howick House, Blind Welfare. Leading the singing at the front is pupil Emma Baines, aged eight Photo: Godfrey Birtill
3. Preston primary schools in the 90s
Winners of the Preston Primary School Slater Shield final - Fulwood and Cadley County Primary School Photo: Godfrey Birtill
4. Preston primary schools in the 90s
Lea St Mary's RC Primary School can't wait to use their new outdoor furniture handed over by BNFL's Andrea Mitchell Photo: Archive
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.