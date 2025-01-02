These retro photos are journey back in time to a pioneering independent station which holds a cherished place in the hearts of many.

It all began in October 1982 from the unique setting of a converted St Paul’s Church. It’s debut broadcast began with the soulful strains of Barbara Streisand’s Evergreen which marked a vibrant era for local radio. Sally Moon in the morning, John Gillmore and James Whale all broadcasted across the airwaves. And remember Allan Beswick’s late night call in? Now that was cutting edge controversy.