These retro photos are journey back in time to a pioneering independent station which holds a cherished place in the hearts of many.
It all began in October 1982 from the unique setting of a converted St Paul’s Church. It’s debut broadcast began with the soulful strains of Barbara Streisand’s Evergreen which marked a vibrant era for local radio. Sally Moon in the morning, John Gillmore and James Whale all broadcasted across the airwaves. And remember Allan Beswick’s late night call in? Now that was cutting edge controversy.
1. Red Rose Radio Memories
Russell Harty and the Mayor and Mayoress of Preston Joe and Vera Pownall pictured on the day the station was launched on October 5, 1982 | National World
2. Red Rose Radio memories
On the air, Red Rose Radio breakfast show presenter Kev Seed gets interviewed, at the Radio Station in Preston, by Shelley Parsons aged 14 from Knott End | National World
3. Red Rose Radio Memories
Seven year old Stephanie Marsh with Larry Norman, founder member of Red Rose Amateur Radio (tel. 01257 274243 or 0410 988257)at St. Joseph's R.C. Infant School brownies radio communications badge day in Chorley. | National World
4. Red Rose Radio Memories
The inside of St Paul's Church where Red Rose Radio was based. Before its occupancy it suffered greatly from vandalism | National World
