19 unseen pictures of Red Rose Radio when its airwaves dominated Preston in the days of James Whale

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 2nd Jan 2025, 11:50 GMT

Red Rose Radio was the go-to station for teenagers in the 1980s - who can forget 97.3?

These retro photos are journey back in time to a pioneering independent station which holds a cherished place in the hearts of many.

It all began in October 1982 from the unique setting of a converted St Paul’s Church. It’s debut broadcast began with the soulful strains of Barbara Streisand’s Evergreen which marked a vibrant era for local radio. Sally Moon in the morning, John Gillmore and James Whale all broadcasted across the airwaves. And remember Allan Beswick’s late night call in? Now that was cutting edge controversy.

ICYMI: 38 amazing school retro photos from Preston during the decade of the 90s

37 fascinating pictures of Preston in 1976 which go back to another era

34 rarely seen retro pics of Plungington Road in Preston in the 1980s & 1990s

Don’t miss our weekly retro newsletter, it’s fun, it’s free, it’s the LEP

Russell Harty and the Mayor and Mayoress of Preston Joe and Vera Pownall pictured on the day the station was launched on October 5, 1982

1. Red Rose Radio Memories

Russell Harty and the Mayor and Mayoress of Preston Joe and Vera Pownall pictured on the day the station was launched on October 5, 1982 | National World

Photo Sales
On the air, Red Rose Radio breakfast show presenter Kev Seed gets interviewed, at the Radio Station in Preston, by Shelley Parsons aged 14 from Knott End

2. Red Rose Radio memories

On the air, Red Rose Radio breakfast show presenter Kev Seed gets interviewed, at the Radio Station in Preston, by Shelley Parsons aged 14 from Knott End | National World

Photo Sales
Seven year old Stephanie Marsh with Larry Norman, founder member of Red Rose Amateur Radio (tel. 01257 274243 or 0410 988257)at St. Joseph's R.C. Infant School brownies radio communications badge day in Chorley.

3. Red Rose Radio Memories

Seven year old Stephanie Marsh with Larry Norman, founder member of Red Rose Amateur Radio (tel. 01257 274243 or 0410 988257)at St. Joseph's R.C. Infant School brownies radio communications badge day in Chorley. | National World

Photo Sales
The inside of St Paul's Church where Red Rose Radio was based. Before its occupancy it suffered greatly from vandalism

4. Red Rose Radio Memories

The inside of St Paul's Church where Red Rose Radio was based. Before its occupancy it suffered greatly from vandalism | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonLEPHearts
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice