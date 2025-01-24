They are so resonate of the era, the cars, striking buildings and a fabulous colour picture of kids in Avenham Park on Easter Sunday. The are a real treat of nostalgia.
1. Preston, 1970
The Fish Market, Preston circa 1970. Image courtesy of the Preston Historical Society. | National World
2. Preston, 1970
Exterior of shop and view of Friargate | National World
3. Preston, 1970
Preston Bus Station and the ubiquitous Vauxhall Viva | National World
4. Preston, 1970
Clark's Yard, Church Street, Preston 1970
Church Street is seen at the far end of the narrow passage. Demolished in 1970 in order to provide a service access to the new Guild Hall. Clark's Yard was listed on the town map of 1684 | National World
