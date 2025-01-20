19 celebratory pictures of Chinese New Year in Preston back to the 1990s

This week celebrates Chinese New Year and the Year of the Snake

We trawled the archives to see how Blackpool celebrated Chinese New Year in past times from children learning about the festival to full-blown celebrations with dragons, lanterns and great food. You might be pictured...

Chu Chu Deng, three, from Penwortham, during the Chinese New Year workshop held at the University of Central Lancashire in Preston | National World

A Lion makes its way into the audience during the Chinese New Year Celebrations at the Guild Hall, Preston | National World

James the entertainer with, from left, Sian Lloyd, five and sister Rhlanna, three and Sophie Thresh, seven, during the Chinese New Year party at McDonalds on Riversway, Preston | National World

Enter the dragon ... Lizi Rolfe , 10 , inside the Oriental Dragon made by pupils of Poolhouse School , Tanterton , Preston to celebrate Chinese New Year. | National World

