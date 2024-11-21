The photos we have on file sum up the politican he was from political bruiser to a man with a full sense of humour wrapped with a blunt, robust approach.
One of the most memorable occasions was being heckled in a Fleetwood pub when the fishing industry had all but collapsed.
He switched on Blackpool Illuminations, played football with kids at a school, ate fish and chips at the Yorkshire Fisheries and rode the Big One.
Lord Prescott was also in town for the Labour Party Conferecences at the height of his political career under Tony Blair’s regime.
His family said he "spent his life trying to improve the lives of others, fighting for social justice and protecting the environment".
ICYMI: 21 expressive 1980s pictures of Blackpool shops, streets, people and buildings from another era
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.