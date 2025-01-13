Having undergone massive changes in recent years, improving the zoo and animal complexes to give visitors the best experience possible, these pictures take us back to times many of us remember. These animals were loved by a generation - from giant tortoises to the comical antics of the zoo’s orangutangs. The zoo is gearing up for its new season and has some great membership deals available - including a bronze pass for £45 a year which gives free entry every Sunday.
15 wonderful retro pictures of Blackpool Zoo, it's keepers and much-loved animals of the 1990s
These amazing pictures go back to the 1990s to remember the animals of Blackpool Zoo.
1 / 4
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.