They were an intriguing part of the Golden Mile scene and in earlier days included starving brides.
The newlyweds would encase themsleves in glass boxes and starve themselves for money which they’d use to buy a home.
Other side shows which began in the late 19th Century included conjoined twins, tattooed ladies and striptease acts which took their place alongside the fortune tellers to bring in the crowds. As long as it caught the imagination, it was a winner. These pictures show some of the odd shows as well as Blackpool’s famous fortune tellers through the years.
1. Gypsies and sideshows
One of the starving brides of Blackpool sleeps in her glass box, watched by curious onlookers. Numerous similar public displays were recently banned. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images) | Getty Images
2. Gypsies and Sideshows
The Golden Mile was a seedy delight of sideshows in the 60's - from the Palace of "Strange Girls" to tattoo booths for men. This picture was taken by former Blackpool-based Everest explorer Alfred Gregory who celebrated the resort in his pictorial history of '60s Blackpool
Pic: Alfred Gregory's Blackpool | Alfred Gregory
3. Gypsies and Sideshows
A sign advertising a fortune teller's services on Central Pier April 1987 | Getty Images
4. Gypsies and Sideshows
Roll up, roll up and pay to see starving honeymoon couples inside glass cases in the early 1930s. Those were the days when sideshows made their mark on the Golden Mile. Notice the lamp post placard for the defrocked Rector of Stiffkey, who was also starving - this time in a barrel | National World
