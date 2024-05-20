These pictures look back at the stores in Lancashire which have stood firmly on the high street for decades.
Boots founder John Boot opened a herbalist store in Nottingham’s Goose Gate in 1849. Today, Boots is the UK’s leading health and beauty retailer with 2,100 stores.
Working at Boots in Bank Hey Street was my Saturday job when I was still at school. I used to work in the photographic department, selling 135mm films and helping to process them in one hour. Remember those days? From old black and white images of the buildings to staff to a huge blaze and pictures in more recent times, these pictures show Boots through the years in our neck of the woods.
