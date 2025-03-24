14 forgotten pictures of playgrounds in Preston decades ago where we scraped our knees

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 24th Mar 2025, 08:45 BST
Updated 24th Mar 2025, 08:48 BST

We survived the playgrounds of peril!

Playgrounds could be brutal in the 80s and early 90s. We’ve found a selection of pictures showing kids enjoying (or enduring) the playground equipment. Recognise anyone? Let us know.

ICYMI: 38 amazing school retro photos from Preston during the decade of the 90s

21 mind-blowing Preston pictures taken 100 years ago reflecting markets, streets and docks through a century

21 extraordinary vintage photos of Preston streets in the 1950s and 1960s

For a personalised LEP retro newsletter in your inbox each week sign up for our free newsletter

No weight restrictions on this rickety looking roundabout. The delighted youngsters from Christ Church School, Preston, were in a spin when councillors invited them to the official opening of a new playground at Hartington Road

1. Playgrounds of Peril

No weight restrictions on this rickety looking roundabout. The delighted youngsters from Christ Church School, Preston, were in a spin when councillors invited them to the official opening of a new playground at Hartington Road | National World

Photo Sales
This picture was taken in 1965 - showing the communal provision of children's playgrounds such as this in Ashton Park, Preston, a fairly recent innovation on the British scene

2. Playgrounds of Peril

This picture was taken in 1965 - showing the communal provision of children's playgrounds such as this in Ashton Park, Preston, a fairly recent innovation on the British scene | National World

Photo Sales
Small playing areas like this were dotted all around the county - this 1969 version of the see-saw is not a patch on the modern ones we see now

3. Playgrounds of Peril

Small playing areas like this were dotted all around the county - this 1969 version of the see-saw is not a patch on the modern ones we see now | National World

Photo Sales
Children at the Grange after-school play centre - all the way back in 1969! How many more children can that pole hold up?

4. Playgrounds of Peril

Children at the Grange after-school play centre - all the way back in 1969! How many more children can that pole hold up? | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Preston
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice