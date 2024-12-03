11 vintage Christmas pictures of Preston in bygone days which will stir feelings of nostalgia

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 3rd Dec 2024, 12:47 BST

They just bring back all those memories of Christmas past.

Father Christmas in department stores, factories and their festive displays in time past and Christmas at schools in bygone days.

ICYMI: 25 cracking unseen nightclub pictures from Heaven and Hell in Blackpool at Christmas in the early 00s

39 treasured Christmas Nativity pictures from the 90s and 00s in Poulton, Thornton, Cleveleys and Fleetwood

24 wonderful retro Blackpool pictures to take you back to the 1960s

Sign up to our fun, free Blackpool Gazette retro newsletter.

This Christmas scene was taken inside Preston's famous Horrockses Mill. We think it dates from around 1913.The winder in the white apron in the foreground is Mrs Elliott, mother of reader Mrs D McDermott who kindly sent in the photograph.

1. Vintage Christmas

This Christmas scene was taken inside Preston's famous Horrockses Mill. We think it dates from around 1913.The winder in the white apron in the foreground is Mrs Elliott, mother of reader Mrs D McDermott who kindly sent in the photograph. | National World

Photo Sales
A visit to Father Christmas in 1949 - it shows Paul Ibison but we are not sure which shop it was

2. Vintage Christmas

A visit to Father Christmas in 1949 - it shows Paul Ibison but we are not sure which shop it was | National World

Photo Sales
Fishwick County Secondary School, Christmas 1950

3. Vintage Christmas

Fishwick County Secondary School, Christmas 1950 | National World

Photo Sales
Girls from Horrockes mill hemming room during their Christmas party in 1950

4. Vintage Christmas

Girls from Horrockes mill hemming room during their Christmas party in 1950 | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonChristmasBlackpoolPoultonFleetwood
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice