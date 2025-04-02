They happened during April 1990 and began as a protest against poor conditions, overcrowding and harsh treatment of inmates.
It lasted 25 days making it the longest prison disturbance in the UK.
The riots caused major damage and led to significant reforms in the prison system. Authorities began to improve conditions and more rehabilitative approach was introduced. It is now called HMP Manchester. These news pictures recall the events as they unfolded.
1. Strangeways Riots, 1990
Inmates on the roof of Strangeways Prison in Manchester protesting over living conditions, April 1990. A prisoner and a prison officer died in the riot and the prison was later renamed HM Prison Manchester. (Photo by Tom Stoddart/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) | Getty Images
2. Strangeways Riots, 1990
Prisoners on the rooftop of Strangeways Prison (now HM Prison Manchester) during a riot in protest at conditions in the jail, April 1990. The rooftop protest lasted from the 1st to the 25th April. (Photo by Tom Stoddart/Getty Images) | Getty Images
3. Strangeways Riots, 1990
Inmates of Strangeways Prison (now HM Prison Manchester) demand to speak with MPs during a riot in protest at conditions in the jail, April 1990. The rooftop protest lasted from the 1st to the 25th April. (Photo by Tom Stoddart/Getty Images) | Getty Images
4. Strangeways Riots, 1990
Prisoners on the rooftop of Strangeways Prison (now HM Prison Manchester) during a riot in protest at conditions in the jail, April 1990. The rooftop protest lasted from the 1st to the 25th April. (Photo by Tom Stoddart/Getty Images) | Getty Images
