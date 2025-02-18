You can buy these TWO 10,000mAh power banks for £14.99 if you're quick
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
We recently spotted a deal on Amazon that got you two top-spec power banks for £19.99 and, while that deal has now expired, we might have just spotted an even better one.
The same brand, AsperX, is offering a pair of very similar 10,000mAh power banks for £14.99 - so it's even cheaper.
They're not exactly the same as the ones we spotted in the original deal, but they do have the same capacity, and they still have four sockets, including two USB-C ports.
The key differences are a lack of retractable cables, and there's no LED display to show a battery percentage - this one just has lights.
There is also a catch with this deal. Unlike the last one, which was just a straight-forward voucher deal, this one is only open to Prime members.
If you're not an Amazon Prime member, you'll pay £21.99. That's still cheaper than the £24.99 retail price, but not as good as the £14.99 offer.
That said, it's really easy to sign up to Prime, and you can get a 30-day free trial. The trial will not only get you the further discount and free delivery, it'll also get you access to Prime Video and all the other perks. Then you can cancel it before the end of the trial period.
So if you're not a Prime member you've got a bit of a workaround, but if you are, this is a simple and quick deal. Especially worth doing if you happened to miss the last one.