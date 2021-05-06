Looking for a dining table set that will withstand the vicissitudes of British summer? These are our favourites

Summer dining table sets to make the most of your backyard

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Alfresco dining is something we’ve all become accustomed to this part year. If you haven’t had the chance to dine outside thus far, don’t worry: there’ll be plenty of opportunities soon. Homeowners are beginning to prepare their gardens for what’s been forecast to be one of the hottest early summers in recent years.

Whether you sit on acres of land or just a small balcony, creating a welcoming outdoor entertaining space will help you make the most of long summer days. An excellent dining table set, that can withstand the changeable British weather, should be your first thought.

An outdoor dining set is no small purchase and should be done with some careful consideration. The best outdoor furniture is built to be durable and last many years, so it’s important to consider whether your furniture will be considered ‘outdated’ by next season. Like you would when purchasing an indoor dining table , try and purchase as big a table as possible for the space - you’d be surprised by how handy a wide table-top is.

Once the summer comes to an end, it’s a worthy investment to protect your outdoor furniture by purchasing an outdoor cover to keep it sheltered from the harsher elements of winter. This also makes cleaning them much easier by the time spring comes back around again.

Here’s our pick of some of the best value outdoor dining table sets on the market.

Kuantan Wooden 6 seater Dining set Kuantan Wooden 6 seater Dining set £966.00 Seating up to 6 people, this Kuantan wooden dining table can be extended to fit on more food, perfect for a serve-yourself BBQs with friends. Place a sunshade or umbrella in the centre hole. The chairs are collapsible which makes storing them much easier when BBQ season is over. Buy now

EMU Arc En Ciel Steel Garden Bistro Table and Chairs Set, Cream £239.00 This traditional-looking two-seater is the ideal dining set for a quick coffee and croissant in the morning breeze before you set to work. It’s lightweight and compact, and can fit on smaller sized patios. You can fold the table and chairs up and store them when they’re not in use. The sturdy frame has an EMU-Coat, a 4-layer electroplated coating which makes it scratch resistant and resistant to all weather conditions. Buy now

Ala Mesh Garden Table and Chairs Bistro Set, Bronze Ala Mesh Garden Table and Chairs Bistro Set, Bronze £339.00 Entertain in the sun with these super comfortable armchairs and table finished in a bronze-toned mesh that modernizes your outdoor space. The wove-mesh is made with sheet metal, and the chairs have a serving that comforts your body shape so you’re comfortable even when sitting for long periods. The chairs are stackable if you need to store them away. However, as they’re weather resistant, you can leave them outside all year long. Buy now

Argos Home Atlantic 4 Seater Metal Patio Set -Black & Silver £100.00 Featuring a glass-topped table, this classic 4-seater metal patio set comes in black and silver. The sleek versatile design suits all patio styles and can comfortably sit your family for entertainment, from BBQs to drinks. The sun shade keeps the UV rays off your shoulders. Buy now

Argos Home Rope Cube 8 Seater Patio Set Argos Home Rope Cube 8 Seater Patio Set £500.00 Argos’ Mediterranean inspired 8 seater Robe Cube patio set looks stylish and works wonderfully in a contemporary space. The set includes 4 chairs and 4 stools that neatly tuck underneath the table when not in use so you don’t clutter your outdoor space, making it easy for your family and friends to find a comfortable seat for social events. Buy now