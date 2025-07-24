Celebrate National Tequila Day with these top picks from Hacien, Casa Noble, and 1800 Reposado | Canva

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

It’s time for fajitas, nachos and a little tipple as we celebrate National Tequila Day in style.

National Tequila Day (July 24) is more than just a reason to drink it’s an opportunity to explore the rich culture and artistry behind one of the world’s most beloved spirits. Whether you’re a seasoned aficionado or just starting to explore the world of agave spirits, National Tequila Day is a great time to discover iconic labels that offer a unique expression of tequila’s timeless charm.

Hacien Blanco Tequila

Hacien Blanco Tequila | Hacien

Hacien Tequila is a rising star in the premium tequila scene. While relatively new, it draws from traditional distilling practices and authentic Mexican craftsmanship. Known for its smooth profile and clean finish, Hacien Tequila offers an excellent introduction for those new to tequila while still satisfying seasoned palates. Their Blanco is crisp and citrusy, while their Reposado and Añejo expressions offer subtle spice and oak influences.

Casa Noble Blanco

Casa Noble Blanco | Casa Noble

For those who value sustainability and craftsmanship, Casa Noble stands out as an ultra-premium, certified organic tequila. Made in small batches using traditional stone ovens and triple-distilled for exceptional smoothness, Casa Noble tequilas are rich in character. The Reposado, aged for 364 days in French oak, delivers a luscious blend of vanilla, spice, and roasted agave flavors—perfect for sipping neat or in an elevated cocktail.

1800 Reposado

1800 Reposado | 1800 Reposado

Named after the year tequila was first aged in oak barrels, 1800 Tequila offers a polished, approachable experience. The 1800 Reposado is aged for six months in American and French oak, resulting in a balanced, mellow spirit with notes of butter, caramel, and spice. It’s a go-to for classic cocktails like the Margarita or Paloma, but it also shines when sipped on the rocks.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

