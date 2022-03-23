Gifts for Mothering Sunday

A lovely bouquet of flowers, an afternoon tea, a gorgeous roast dinner - there are many tried and true ways of marking Mother’s Day.

But nowadays Mother’s Day - also known as Mothering Sunday - extends far beyond tradition, and offers the opportunity to show gratitude and love your mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, mother-figure, or, if your partner has just given birth, to your other half, in new and personalised ways.

Some people decry it for it’s commercialism, but for us, it offers the ideal occasion to reflect on the love and kindness the important women in our lives have shown us - and to do something to say thank you.

When is Mother’s Day 2022?

In the UK, Mother’s Day falls on Sunday 27 March this year.

‘Mothering Sunday’ always occurs in March, on the fourth Sunday in the festival of Lent, exactly three weeks before Easter Sunday.

SONOS One SL Wireless Multi-room Speaker - White SONOS One SL Wireless Multi-room Speaker - White £179.00 a music-loving mama 5/5 The original, and still the best. The Sonos one is the smart speaker that started it all -offering intuitive, clever voice control (no choosing between Alexa and Google Assistant), and beautiful sound quality. These days, thanks to consistent upgrading, it remains the gold standard for smart speakers on the UK market. Plug it in, and within moments you’ll be marvelling at how easily it integrates into your home sound system, and how beautiful the sound is. Hi-Res audio really rings deep and rich and true, tailoring itself to the room it is placed in for best acoustical results - and it really fills the space. Look, it’s not a cheap option, but if you’re looking to push the boat out a little this mother’s day, Mum is going to adore it. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

The White Company- Electronic Diffuser The White Company- Electronic Diffuser £70.00 the gold standard of diffusers 5/5 If you want a diffuser which adds style to your home, the Electronic Diffuser from The White Company is the most aesthetically pleasing one around. The pearly ceramic dome complements any room’s colour scheme and the wooden trim around the bottom adds an earthy, natural touch. The diffuser has a nightlight function to add a calming glow to the room. We loved the way that you can choose between three active timer settings (60mins, 120mins or 180mins), so you can pop it on before you go to sleep, worry free. The level of diffusion is a brilliant balance; only 2-3 drops of essential oil achieves a good level of fragrance without becoming overpowering. You can purchase the diffuser on its own or buy for £80 with two oils from The White Company collection; we loved the Sleep Oil, a calming combination of lavender, chamomile and clary sage. Buy now

Cazcabel Honey Liqueur with Tequila 70cl Cazcabel Honey Liqueur with Tequila 70cl £22.95 a sultry tipple 5/5 A cheeky, sweet tipple - quite the revelation. We first encountered this at a tequila tasting workshop and it stopped us in our tracks. It pairs the spiky, happy-making warmth of tequila with delicious honey to make a liqueur you won’t want to stop supping. Enjoy it on it’s own or - as we loved - drizzle oven vanilla ice cream for a boozy affogato. Yum. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Cutter and Squidge Afternoon Tea At Home - UK Delivery Cutter and Squidge Afternoon Tea At Home - UK Delivery £29.90 perfect little morsels 5/5 When we were lucky enough to trial this Cutter and Squidge afternoon tea, we were especially glad to be working from home, as the noises we made eating it were Not Safe For Work. They live up to the ‘Squidge’ in the name- these are some seriously fudgy, moist traybakes. We were also impressed with the freshness. Want bakes just like (read: better) than Nana used to make? These are your bakers. Contents: 2 brownies, 2 mini lemon drizzle cakes, 4 scones, 2 pots of Rodda’s clotted cream, 1 jam, 1 Cutter & Squidge fine loose leaf tea Delivery: Mainland UK Delivery cost: £6 Buy now

mahabis curve canvas mahabis curve canvas £79.20 a shoe/slipper hybrid 4.5/5 Heading into spring, the notion of a slipper/shoe hybrid that’s not as fluffy as an Ugg is particularly appealing - Mum will love these. Made in Portugal, they’re ideal as slip-on slippers - as practical for wearing around the house as they are for nipping up to the shops. With a soft-yet-sturdy footbed, the thermo-regulating uppers mean your feet won’t get overwarm in summer. Buy now

Baked In - Cookie Baking Bundle COOKIE HEART BAKING BUNDLE £19.99 baking with a child 5/5 Gifts don’t come sweeter than this. This thoughtful Baked In bundle contains everything you need to make a giant celebratory cookie: a reusable non-stick 20cm heart shaped baking tin, a Cookie Bottle in one of three flavours, and a swirled icing tube to pipe on a custom message. With flavours including Triple Chocolate, Milk Chocolate, and Oatmeal & Raisin Cookie Mixes, you can either make the cookie for the special mum, or set this as a task for your child if they want to show their affection. Delectable. Buy now

Personalised Photo Frame - Floral Bouquet 1st Mother's Day Personalised Photo Frame - Floral Bouquet 1st Mother's Day £19.99 a first Mother’s Day 5/5 If your partner is about to celebrate her first Mother’s Day then give her something extra special that she’ll be able to treasure forever. The keepsake homeware gift features a message of your choice alongside a delicate floral design. It’s a beautiful way to display a portrait photo of mother and baby. The frame can be personalised with a message in up to 60 characters. Buy now

Ultimate Afternoon Tea Selection Ultimate Afternoon Tea Selection £20.00 foodies 4/5 You don’t have to go out to treat mum to a decadent food treat this Mother’s Day - just invite her round to your house. This hamper of goodies contains everything you need to enjoy a luxurious afternoon tea with your mum. All you need to do is provide the plates and the teapot and teacups. It contains: Victoria sandwich cake (410g)

All butter Viennese raspberry creams (125g)

Extremely delicious chocolate brownie mini bites (235g)

Strawberry and clotted cream sponge roll (245g)

4 Cherry bakewell tarts (190g)

Scottish all butter shortbread fingers (210g)

Classic ground coffee (227g)

80 Red label teabags (250g) Buy now

Personalised Choose Your 'Birth Flower' Scarf Personalised Choose Your 'Birth Flower' Scarf £28.00 a gorgeous scarf 4/5 A scarf is a go-to present for mums, but this is a scarf with a difference so she won’t be expecting it - but she’ll love it. From the March Daffodil to October Marigold, she’ll discover her birth flower with this beautiful scarf, available personalised with details of your choice and a pretty floral design. You can choose from a range of scarf colours, as well as adding a name and a personalsed message alongside the flower print. The weave is combined with the plant-cashmere material is guaranteed to keep her cosy in all weather, all whilst adding a touch of subtle elegance and luxury to her wardrobe. Buy now

Ted Baker Bath & Body Collection Gift Set Ted Baker Bath & Body Collection Gift Set £25.00 home pampering 5/5 Bring the spa to mum’s house with this beautiful gift set. Filled to the brim with Ted Baker luxuries, mum will be spoilt for choice with a gorgeous selection of body wash, body lotion, body sprays and hand cream. Complete with a facial sheet mask and headband for a truly relaxing ‘me’ time, all of these goodies are packed in an elegant and reusable Ted Baker bag that mum can use in many other ways. Buy now

Merci Maman Personalised Heart Padlock 18ct yellow gold-plated brass bracelet Merci Maman Personalised Heart Padlock 18ct yellow gold-plated brass bracelet £59.00 a gorgeous piece of jeweller 4.5/5 Mum can always carry a piece of your heart with her with this simple but beautiful bracelet. Cast from 18-carat yellow gold-plated brass, this treasured trinket suspends a heart-shaped padlock from its cable chain and that heart which can be made unique with a hand-engraving of your choice. Also available in silver. Buy now

New Lower Price Design a Bespoke Perfume Gold Experience for One New Lower Price Design a Bespoke Perfume Gold Experience for One £39.00 An experience 4/5 We’ve all been there, crushed when our favourite perfume has been discontinued. Mum won’t have that worry anymore when you send her to create her very own signature scent. Fragrance experts will be on hand to provide an insight into the world of perfume and reveal 21 exclusive perfume blends. You’ll be able to choose a selection of ingredients and help personalise a chosen fragrance. Your perfume is then kept in The Perfume Studio’s fragrance library for future orders. Hand blending is performed by a consultant with a 5ml bottle on the day to take home. Choose from an extensive range of venues throughout the country too. Buy now

Ember Mug Ember Mug £99.99 Tech gift 5/5 Mum will never have to drink another cold cup of coffee or tea again, or burn her tongue on on that’s too hot, thanks to this super smart mug. All you have to do is place the mug on its special coaster and the smart technology will do the rest. You tell Ember what temperature you want your hot drink to be through the associated app and it cools it to your desired temperature, and then sends you a phone notification when your drink is at optimal drinking temperature. Then, it keeps your mug at your perfect temperature until you’re ready to drink it - making it perfect for bust mums who never have a moment to themselves. Buy now