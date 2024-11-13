Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Burnley’s very own ‘skin expert to the stars’ has won a top beauty industry award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

William Foley Trundle was named as UK’s Advanced Aesthetician in the British Association of Beauty Therapy & Cosmetology (BABTAC) and Confederation of International Beauty Therapy and Cosmetology (CIBTACUK) Awards held at Fairmont Windsor Park Hotel in Windsor.

And William has also made a littlel piece of history as he holds the honour of being the first male to receive this award. William, whose clients include ‘Coronation Street’ stars Samia Longchambon, who plays Maria Connor, Sally Dynevor who plays Sally Metcalfe and Sue Cleaver who plays Eileen Grimshaw, said: “I am incredibly grateful for this prestigious award. It’s truly amazing to receive this recognition for my clinical and industry work, and being the first male to win this award is incredible. This award is really highly approved by industry peers. The judging process was super intense and was judged on my expertise in clinic and my regional speaking events.”

William Foley Trundle was named as UK’s Advanced Aesthetician in the British Association of Beauty Therapy & Cosmetology (BABTAC) and Confederation of International Beauty Therapy and Cosmetology (CIBTACUK) Awards

William recently re-located his clinic residency to Alderley Edge based CurrentBody skin clinic. He was head hunted by the global beauty tech company who deals with ‘A’ list celebrities, including kim Kardashian and Kate Hudson, and many more.

William said: “This is the perfect prime location for education and thought leadership in the beauty, wellness and aesthetic medicine arena.

“I can’t wait to be a part of this experienced expert team of practitioners delivering the most innovative solutions for skin health and overall patient well being. Functional health and regenerative medicine will be a huge focus here.”

Last year William was the only man ever to be shortlisted in the Aesthetic Therapist of the Year category in the 2023 Aesthetic Medicine Awards.

He is a beauty, aesthetic and wellness speaker delivering key note speeches across the UK with professional beauty and aesthetic medicine.

William said: “What sets me apart from others in the industry is my approach to skin health, combining holistic wellness nutrition and in clinic and at home aesthetic treatments.”

A student at the former St Theodore's RC High School in Burnley, he is a dedicated skincare expert who has real passion and flair for what he does, borne out of suffering with acne as a teenager. He has worked for some of the top names in the industry including world leading brand Espa at its salon in Harvey Nichols store in Manchester. He later went to work for giant beauty brand Clarins Wilmslow in the heart of Cheshire before training in non surgical skin rejuvenation procedures such as dermaroller, mesotherapy, and chemical peels.

William then worked with Dr. Jonquille Chantrey at her internationally renowned Cheshire clinic in Alderley Edge. His mantra is 'trust the science' and for William, it is vital that he helps people to look AND feel better. He said: "My role is to help people enhance what they have,that is so important."

William has been invited to sit on the skills advisory board for the Department of Education for VTCT, one of the UK’s market-leading awarding and end-point assessment organisations, offering technical and vocational qualifications.