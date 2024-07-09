Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ejection seats used in fighter jets tested at this Lancashire base help set up the ‘most explosive’ episode of an award-winning Fighter Show.

A fascinating behind-the-scenes look at the Lancashire factory where fighter jet ejection seats are made is the setting for the latest episode of an award-winning YouTube series.

The seats for the Typhoon fighter jet, which is flown out of BAE Systems’ Warton air base, are designed and manufactured by aircraft company Martin-Baker.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin-Baker’s ejection seats were the subject of an award-winning Eurofighter Typhoon YouTube series called The Fighter Show where the Warton base is heavily featured.

A pilot parachutes to the ground during tests for a Martin-Baker MK16A ejection seat. | The Fighter Show

The episode – Fast & Furious Ejections – filmed at global leaders Martin-Baker’s headquarters in Denham, Buckinghamshire, and at its testing facility at Chalgrove

Airfield, Oxfordshire, takes a look at how the aircraft ejection seat and escape system specialist has saved the lives of 7,724 pilots over the last 70 years.

Over the years 869 seats have been made for Typhoon aircraft.

The Fighter Show presenter Flo Taitsch chats with Steve Roberts, Martin-Baker’s Head of Business Development. | The Fighter Show

The show is hosted by Eurofighter’s Flo Taitsch, who describes the Martin-Baker episode as “the most explosive day in the history of the Fighter Show”.

Experts explain that when an ejection seat is deployed it produces a thunderous 15,000 horsepower thrust.

Speaking to Flo, Pyro Cell Leader Daniel Milverton said: “The pilot is projected from the aircraft to 100 metres above in just 0.67 of a second!”

Pyro Cell Leader Daniel Milverton tells Flo how a pilot is projected from the aircraft to 100 metres above in just 0.67 of a second. | The Fighter Show

Flo describes Martin-Baker, which employs more than 1,000 staff worldwide, as the ‘mother of all ejection seats’.

Steve Roberts, Head of Business Development, said: “Our ejection seat is really complex. It’s not just a chair — it has an incredible ballistic system because we have to get a pilot out of the cockpit very quickly.

“We have electronics within the seat to determine the time to deploy the in-built parachute.

“The pilot is also sitting on a survival aid container which comprises all the emergency items they might need after reaching the ground.”

Flo Taitsch listens to expert opinion from Nigel Brayne, the Senior Instrumentation Technician. | The Fighter Show

The episode reveals some of the mysteries of Martin-Baker’s craft, for example, the unique process of preparing and packing the parachute can take several days.

Steve said: “After the parachute has been folded using special tools we have developed three-ton presses to press the parachute into their container.

“After about 10 hours all of the air is squeezed out but the whole process from start to finish, takes up to three days.”

Launched in April 2023, The Fighter Show is a world-first YouTube series owned and produced by Eurofighter Typhoon – the backbone of European air defence.

Flo Taitsch prepares for the trials to go through their paces in the test bunker. | The Fighter Show

With episodes filmed at a variety of outdoor locations including Air Bases and Air Shows across Europe, studio episodes with a live audience, and guest interviews with pilots, engineers, technicians and authors.