Under-40s ‘to be offered AstraZeneca alternative’ over rare blood clot risk

People under the age of 40 are set to be offered an alternative to the AstraZeneca vaccine over rare blood clot fears, according to reports.

Currently, the policy is that under-30s will be offered an alternative as evidence suggests younger people are more likely to be affected by rare blood clots linked to the jab.

However, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has recommended that age threshold be raised, according to The Independent.

Which vaccines will be used instead

A government source told the newspaper that the change would not impact the UK’s target of offering all adults a first vaccine dose by the end of July.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are likely to be used for the younger age groups.

The decision to offer an alternative to AstraZeneca for those under-40 was not only driven by concerns over the small risk of blood clots but also the “flexibility” of Britain’s vaccination rollout, the source added.

Number of rare blood clots following AZ jab

The latest data, up to 28 April, shows there had been 242 cases of rare blood clots following the AstraZeneca jab.

More than 28 million doses have so far been administered.

This news comes after it emerged that a Covid vaccine booster will be given to people over-50 from the autumn in a bid to stop a new wave emerging.