The Mental Health Association unveils coffee foundation “Call Us Crazy”

Campaign initiative in Honour of Worldwide Suicide Prevention Day 2024.

The Mental Health Association (TMHA), a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting mental health awareness, today unveiled its global campaign, Coffee FoundationTM. This initiative aims to destigmatize mental illness and create a world with zero stigma, zero shame, zero silence, and zero suicides.

Launched under the bold slogan “Call Us Crazy,” Coffee Foundation encourages people to “TAKE FIVE” and engage in conversations about mental health. By making these discussions as natural, comfortable, and enjoyable as a coffee break, the campaign seeks to empower individuals to confront and combat the stigma surrounding mental health.

Mental health issues are now more critical than ever, particularly among young people, who face a higher risk of suicide than ever before. The campaign aligns with World Suicide Prevention Day, observed globally on September 10, 2024.

Damien O'Brien, founder of Coffee Foundation, breaking down stigma.

Damien O’Brien, founder of TMHA, commented, “As human beings, we thrive on social connections. Coffee Foundation provides a platform, or the Trojan horse, for starting a conversation over coffee that can significantly support mental well-being. You don’t need to be an expert to make a difference.”

O’Brien added, “This is not just a campaign; it’s more than a brand; it’s a movement. We believe that by creating our own brand, we maintain our authentic values and change the communication culture around mental health, which is crucial in preventing suicide.”

In Switzerland, renowned for its perfectionism, mental health remains a taboo subject. According to O’Brien, there is a strong reluctance in the country to openly address mental health issues. It is difficult for organizations, including the government, to deal with the mental health crisis, especially the topic of youth suicide.

He added, “Coffee Foundation aims to break down barriers to open dialogue and awareness, paving the way for a more understanding and empathetic approach to mental health and mental illness globally, reducing the stigma and cultural barriers that prevent people from seeking help.”

For more information, visit https://www.coffeefoundation.com & https://www.thementalhealthassociation.org