Cost of living champion Martin Lewis has shared a savvy trick on how to extend unused Tesco Clubcard vouchers, £13m worth of which are set to expire at the end of the month. If you have vouchers that are due to expire, you’ll either have to use them by 11.59pm on Wednesday, November 30, or use the trick by the Money Saving Expert founder.

Clubcard holders earn one point for every pound they spend at Tesco, and each point is worth a penny in vouchers. You should receive them every three months along with your Clubcard statement however, Clubcard vouchers are only valid for two years.

If your vouchers are in paper format, you should be able to check their validity on the voucher itself. For ‘digital’ vouchers, you can check on the Tesco Clubcard website by selecting ‘My Clubcard’ and then ‘Vouchers’ or on your account, or log onto the Tesco Clubcard app.

How to extend Tesco Clubcard vouchers, according to Money Saving Expert

If your vouchers are expiring on November 30 but you don’t want to use them right away, Money Saving Expert has shared a clever hack on how to extend them for another two years. You must still do this by November 30 at 11.59pm.

First, make a small purchase on the Tesco Clubcard Rewards page and the remaining balance is then credited to your Clubcard account as points. The points will then be reissued as new voucher with an expiry date of up to two years.

For example, if you spend 50p using a £10 Clubcard voucher, you should get £9.50 back as new vouchers. There’s no minimum spend but try to spend as little as possible to claim as much as you can back in points.

‘Major changes’ coming to Tesco Clubcard

If you’re a Clubcard holder, it’s also worth taking note of major upcoming changes set to affect your account. Customers have been warned over a shake-up to the Clubcard scheme resulting in customers getting less for their money.

Clubcard points are worth more than three times their value when spent on ‘Delivery Saver’ at present, but from next week customers will instead only be able to redeem Tesco Clubcard points at face value. At the moment, every 50p in Clubcard vouchers can be redeemed to get £1.50 off a delivery package when customers convert points to spend at a ‘Rewards Partner’.

But Clubcard customers received an email last week warning them of the changes and stating they have until 10 am on November 14 to claim delivery codes before the new plans come into effect. However, the supermarket plans to help customers make the most of their Christmas shop through a Christmas Savers Scheme.