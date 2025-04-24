Sci-Tech Daresbury growth takes flight with arrival of Drone Simulation and NDT Training companies

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drone simulation professionals, The Unmanned Company, and non-destructive testing (NDT) specialists, Array Training, are the latest companies to move to the leading science and innovation campus in the North West, Sci-Tech Daresbury.

Both companies have relocated to The Innovation Centre, a state-of-the-art 24,000 sq-ft building at the very heart of the campus. With them, they bring cutting-edge technologies, immense expertise, and aptitudes for growth.

The Unmanned Company uses their simulation-driven risk assessments and flight analysis to help drone operators, event organisers, and security professionals to enhance the operational safety of complex drone missions. With their technology-driven evaluation, clients can now confidently plan and carry out missions that were previously considered too complex or high-risk to attempt – helping to unlock new possibilities while streamlining compliance and regulatory approval.

Following The Unmanned Company’s recent move to Sci-Tech Daresbury, this important work is being taken to the next level with the development of counter-drone systems to help defence and security organisations respond to the growing threat of hostile drones. This next-generation capability aims to equip decision-makers with the insight needed to protect critical sites and operations.

Dr Ethan Bond, Founder of The Unmanned Company, said: “We’re incredibly excited by our move to Sci-Tech Daresbury. The atmosphere here is filled with innovation, with limitless opportunities for collaboration now on our doorstep. We have the pleasure of calling several incredible technology companies our neighbours, and we can’t wait to grow alongside them on campus. We’re looking forward to continuing our important work here in an environment that supports our mission to improve the safety and operational success of complex drone missions.”

Array Training is recognised as a leader in NDT training, examination, and consulting in the UK, with a world-renowned reputation that attracts students and clients from across the globe. NDT is used by customers involved in the construction, maritime, energy, and process plant sectors to detect flaws in the manufacturing and fabrication processes, as well as irregularities that occur during operation. Such irregularities include fatigue, corrosion, and erosion, which means that NDT plays a critical role in manufacturing, fabrication, and maintenance.

While Array Training is a highly regarded NDT training and consulting company in Scotland, the team has decided to expand to Sci-Tech Daresbury in Warrington to unlock their growth potential in the North West, given the broad range of industries together with world-renowned nearby universities and colleges in the region.

The team is actively recruiting permanent instructors and consultants to join their Sci-Tech Daresbury site and also plans to offer graduate and apprentice placements in the future.

Bill Donaldson, Business Development & Commercial Director at Array Training, commented: “Our move to Sci-Tech Daresbury signifies our commitment to growth in the North West. The campus presents the perfect opportunity to develop and deliver training right here at The Innovation Centre, where we very much look forward to delivering critical NDT courses using the state-of-the-art facilities on campus. It’s a great pleasure to grow alongside such innovative companies, and we’re excited to collaborate with our pioneering new neighbours on future projects”

John Leake, Business Growth Director at Sci-Tech Daresbury, noted: “It’s been fantastic to welcome The Unmanned Company and Array Training to our thriving high-tech ecosystem. Both companies seamlessly align with our aptitude for growth and focus on innovation as they look to expand their teams and service offerings from Sci-Tech Daresbury. While Array Training is already a highly recognised business in NDT Training, bringing their extraordinary expertise to campus, The Unmanned Company is on track to transform the drone simulation industry with pioneering tech. We greatly anticipate the exciting futures that await both companies.”