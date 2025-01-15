Could you be Oxygen Activeplay's next CEO (Chief Excitement Officer)?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ahead of bringing ‘BIG-TIME Fun to Manchester in February 2025, Oxygen Activeplay are searching for a mini-CEO to oversee excitement levels at the brand-new park!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oxygen Activeplay is set to open its 10th Oxygen park at Quayside, MediaCity in Manchester in February 2025.

Such is the level of flipping-good activities at the state-of-the-art venue, that Oxygen Activeplay is recruiting for a new, pint-sized CEO to oversee the excitement levels and maximise BIG-TIME Fun throughout the park. It's quite literally the most fun job in Manchester!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To recruit its newest team member, Oxygen Activeplay has shared the job description across LinkedIn and Indeed, outlining that the Chief Excitement Officer’s role will include:

● Auditing the bounce-ability of over 24 epic trampolines

● Assessing the aerial Sky Rider's extreme sky-high feeling

● Evaluating the energy of Oxygen’s signature Excite Tunnel

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

● Inspecting the floating on-air style cushioning of the mega-airbag

● Testing out the ‘fun factor’ of the interactive Strike Arena

● Calculating the amount of balance needed to cross the high ropes course

● Delivering an excitement briefing to Oxygen’s Hero Crew to prepare for the opening

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

● Ensuring that teamwork makes the dream work, with the rest of the MediaCity Pioneers of Play

● Testing the tastiness of the cafe’s menu (including slushies!)

The ideal candidate will be aged between 6 and 12 years old, be outgoing, creative and above all… a BIG-TIME fun fanatic!

Essential experience for this role includes a proven track record of playing games, trying new things, and most importantly knowing how to have fun!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first official duty of the Chief Excitement Officer will be to visit the park, before it even opens its doors, and review Oxygen at MediaCity’s activities alongside Stephen Wilson, Oxygen’s ‘other’ CEO (Chief Executive Officer), to ensure the park is ready for jumpers to leap head-first into their next adventure.

Following the park evaluation, the new CEO will take to the streets with the Oxygen team to quiz the people of Manchester to find out how much they really know about BIG-TIME fun, before being invited to cut the ribbon at Oxygen at MediaCity’s VIP launch party to officially open the park.

As compensation for their role, the newly appointed CEO will receive a salary in the form of an annual bounce pass worth over £600, allowing them and their family to visit the park every month for an entire year. The CEO will also have the opportunity to share the fun with their friends and host their next birthday party at the park, making the most of Oxygen’s professional team of dedicated party hosts.

Following completion of their tenure, the CEO will of course be provided with a full written reference for their CV, after all they will be the only child in the UK to hold the coveted title!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of Oxygen Activeplay, said “I’m really looking forward to joining forces with another CEO and hearing their professional input on peak playing protocols to help maximise BIG-TIME Fun.”

“With Oxygen at MediaCity being our newest park, we’re keen to amplify the excitement levels, so bringing in a professional was the logical step. If you think you’re the best at having fun and bringing the excitement, then we want to hear from you!”

Peta Young, People Director at Oxygen Activeplay, said “Recruiting for a role as important as the Chief Excitement Officer is a really big deal and we want to find the bubbliest and bounciest Mancunian to join our team, so we’d like to encourage as many people as possible to apply for the chance to be Oxygen at MediaCity’s CEO.”

To apply for the position, the aspiring CEO’s parent or guardian should send a video of the applicant explaining why they believe they are the most qualified for the job, to the Oxygen at MediaCity’s Facebook page via Facebook Messenger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The candidate must be available for official CEO duties on the 14th February evening or 15th February morning and Saturday 8th or Sunday 9th day time. They must also be available on the evening of Thursday 6th March to cut the ribbon at the VIP opening celebration.

For more information, go to oxygenactiveplay.co.uk/chief-excitement-officer