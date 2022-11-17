Best time to hit supermarkets for Christmas shopping - quietest hours plus reduction times Aldi, M&S and more
Shopping for Christmas food is one of the most stressful parts of the festive season, so it’s handy to know quietest hours plus restock and reduction times in advance
A new study has revealed the best times to hit supermarkets for a spot of Christmas shopping, with just under six weeks to go until the big day. Last year take-home grocery sales reached £31.7 billion, meaning December was the busiest month on record for UK supermarkets.
And it’s no surprise that this year is set to beat that record again, despite the ongoing cost of living crisis. Many will be descending on their local shop to hunt for the best deals, so it can be handy to know what time supermarkets tend to reduce items, too.
With nearly 30% of Brits reporting that they find shopping for Christmas food one of the most stressful parts of the festive season, online supermarket Britsuperstore has put together a handy list of busiest and quietest hours, along with restock and reduction times, for the top 10 supermarkets.
Aldi reduction times and more
Most Popular
- Busiest hours: Monday - Friday 5-6pm, Saturday 12pm, and Sunday 3pm
- Quietest hours: Monday - Friday 8-9am and 9-10pm, Saturday 8-9am and 9pm-10 pm, Sunday 11am
- Restock times: Before the shop opens and 3pm, with special ‘Aldi Finds’ sales every Wednesday
- Reduction times: Before 8am and before closing time
Lidl reduction times and more
- Busiest hours: Monday - Friday 12-1pm and 5-6pm, Saturday 12-3pm, and Sunday 12pm
- Quietest hours: Monday - Friday 8am and 10-11pm, Saturday 8am and 10-11pm, Sunday 4-5pm
- Restock times: Late at night and overnight
- Reduction times: Morning and before closing time
Morrisons reduction times and more
- Busiest hours: Monday - Friday 12-1pm, Saturday 1pm, and Sunday 12pm
- Quietest hours: Monday - Friday 7-9am and 9-11pm, Saturday 7-8am and 9-11pm, Sunday 4 pm
- Restock times: 5 pm/6pm
- Reduction times: 5pm
The Co-operative reduction times and more
- Busiest hours: Monday - Friday 5-6pm, Saturday 6pm, and Sunday 5-6pm
- Quietest hours: Monday - Friday 7am and 9-10pm, Saturday 7-8am and 9-10pm, Sunday 7-8am and 9-10pm
- Restock times: Overnight
- Reduction times: 6-8pm
Tesco reduction times and more
- Busiest hours: Monday - Friday 3-6pm, Saturday 12-2pm, and Sunday 12pm
- Quietest hours: Monday - Friday 7am and 8-11pm, Saturday 7-9am and 9-11pm, Sunday 7-8am and 10-11pm
- Restock times: 6:30am
- Reduction times: 30 minutes before closing time
Sainsbury’s reduction times and more
- Busiest hours: Monday - Friday 12-4pm, Saturday 12pm, and Sunday 3pm
- Quietest hours: Monday - Friday 7-9am and 7-10pm, Saturday 8-9am and 9pm, Sunday 11pm and 4pm
- Restock times: When closed and throughout the day
- Reduction times: 5pm
ASDA (24 hours) reduction times and more
- Busiest hours: Monday - Friday 5-6 pm, Saturday 1pm, and Sunday 12pm
- Quietest hours: Monday 6-8am and 10-2pm, Tuesday - Friday 10pm - 7am, Saturday 12-7am, Sunday 11am and 4pm
- Restock times: 10pm
- Reduction times: Early in the day and 7pm
M&S reduction times and more
- Busiest hours: Monday - Friday 5-6pm, Saturday 4pm, and Sunday 1-3pm
- Quietest hours: Monday - Friday 8am and 8-9pm, Saturday 8-9am and 6-7pm, Sunday 5-6pm
- Restock times: 7am
- Reduction times: Lunch and 30 minutes before closing time
Waitrose reduction times and more
- Busiest hours: Monday - Friday 6-7pm, Saturday 6pm, and Sunday 4pm
- Quietest hours: Monday - Friday 8-9am and 9-10pm, Saturday 8/9am and 9/10pm, Sunday 12pm
- Restock times: 11am
- Reduction times: 2 hours before closing time
Iceland reduction times and more
- Busiest hours: Monday - Friday 5pm, Saturday 1pm, and Sunday 1pm
- Quietest hours: Monday - Friday 8/9am, Saturday 8/9am, Sunday 10am
- Restock times: Before open
- Reduction times: Reductions are added to deliveries