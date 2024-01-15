An alternative car park has provided for motorists while works get underway.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Queens Road car park in Chorley will close next week for enhancement works which will include improved lighting and cycle facilities.

The aim is to create a more accessible, environmentally-friendly car park with more greenery, wildflower planting and increased biodiversity. A spokesperson for Chorley Council said: "We want to ensure that the car park is better for people who use it and continues to be an attractive place, in keeping with its surroundings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"In order to carry out some of this work, which will include creating a more effective layout, resurfacing, installing ducting for new and improved lighting, footway works, signage and cycle facilities, it will be necessary to close the car park." The car park will be closed from next Monday (January 22) for approximately six weeks.

The spokesperson added: "We will reopen the car park for use as soon as we can and we're aiming to carry out the landscaping aspects of the enhancement scheme once the car park has reopened, in the warmer weather." West Street car park will temporarily become a long stay car park between Monday, January 22 until Sunday, March 3, while work is carried out on Queens Road car park.