Lancashire snow: Exact time snowfall is set to hit Preston, Chorley and South Ribble

Snow is set to fall across various parts of Lancashire next week, including in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble.

As the Met Office is forecasting a period of lower-than-average temperatures this week the yellow weather alert for snow and ice is in place across the whole of Lancashire from 12:00am on Tuesday, January 16 until 11:59 pm that night.

A yellow weather warning alert just for snow then comes into force at 12:00am on Wednesday, January 17 until 23:59pm on Thursday, January 18: the weather alerts for later in the week have not yet been issued.

Take a look below to see when the Met Office predicts snow will fall across Preston, Chorley and South Ribble:

When snow is expected to fall

Preston is expected to see snow between 6:00am and 9:00am on Tuesday.

Chorley is due to get snow slightly earlier and for longer, with the Met predicting snow fall between 3:00am and 9:00am on Tuesday.

Leyland is also expected to see snow between 3:00am and 9:00am on Tuesday.

Snow is expected to fall in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble. Credit: Getty Images

5 tips for staying safe in snow from the Met Office

1. What to do if you need to drive somewhere?

Snowy, wintry weather can cause delays and make driving conditions dangerous, follow these few simple steps to prepare before journeys:

Plan your route

Check for delays and road closures

Leave more time to prepare and check your car before setting off

Check wipers, tyres and screenwash

Pack essentials in your car

Take a fully charged mobile phone with an in-car charger or battery pack

2. Driving safely in snow

It is safer not to drive in heavy snow and icy conditions but if you absolutely must drive, keep yourself and others safe by:

Using dipped headlights

Accelerate gently, use low revs and change to higher gears as quickly as possible

Starting in second gear will help with wheel slip

Maintain a safe and steady speed. Keep your distance from other vehicles

Keep a constant speed up hills. Leave plenty of room between cars

Use a low gear to go down hill and try to avoid braking unless necessary

Steer into skids. Do not take your hands of the wheel or slam on the brakes

3. Thinking ahead and acting now so you can cope if cut off

You could be without food, heat or light if you are cut off by snow and can't access services and amenities for a number of days. Act now and be prepared, by getting the essentials together that you could need:

Torches and batteries

Candles and matches or lighters

Plenty of blankets and warm clothing.

4. Staying safe if you are cut off

Following these simple steps will help keep you safe and well if isolated due to snow:

Keep the thermostat set to the same temperature, both during the day and at night.

Turn off electrical heaters and put out your fire before going to bed to avoid fire risk

Don’t forget your pets. Create a place where they can be comfortable in severe winter weather.

Prevent frozen pipes, open kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate around the plumbing

Stay indoors wearing layers of loose fitting lightweight warm clothing rather than bulky clothing

Never use a hob or oven to heat your home, they can increase carbon monoxide levels

If you need support call the British Red Cross Support Line on 0808 196 3651

5. What you can do in a powercut

People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance and it's easy to do. The essentials that could help you cope with a power cut are:

candles and matches or lighters,

torches and batteries,

a mobile phone power pack

If your power goes out these simple steps can help you deal with the situation: