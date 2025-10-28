Take a look below at all planning applications submitted to Preston City Council last week.

In total, 22 planning applications were submitted across Preston between Monday, October 20 and Sunday, October 26.

Location: 2, Southgate, Fulwood, Preston, PR2 3HX

Description: Front porch and two storey side and rear extension

Registration Date: 20/10/2025

Location: Land North of, William Young Way, Cottam

Description: 75no. dwellings and associated works

Registration Date: 20/10/2025

Two applications have been submitted for this former windmill in Preston | National World

Location: The Windmill, Craggs Row, Preston, PR1 1JZ

Description: Listed Building Consent for the conversion of windmill to 12no. bedroom House of Multiple Occupation (HMO), with demolition of existing outrigger, rear extension, lowering of parapet, and installation of wind turbine and solar panels to roof

Registration Date: 20/10/2025

You can read more about plans for this windmill here.

Location: The Windmill, Craggs Row, Preston, PR1 1JZ

Description: Conversion of windmill to 12no. bedroom House of Multiple Occupation (HMO), with demolition of existing outrigger, rear extension, lowering of parapet, and installation of wind turbine and solar panels to roof

Registration Date: 20/10/2025

Location: Land to the North of Moorside Lane,, Woodplumpton, Preston,, PR4 0TB

Description: Prior notification submission for 1no. agricultural storage building

Registration Date: 21/10/2025

The site on the Queens Shopping Park where the new Greggs will be built | National World

Location: Queens Retail Park, Queen Street, Preston, PR1 4HZ

Description: 1no. internally illuminated fascia sign and 1no. internally illuminated totem pole*

Registration Date: 22/10/2025

*The plan drawings reveal this application regards a new Greggs coming to Preston, you can read more about that here.

Location: 102, Powis Road, Preston, PR2 1AE

Description: Single storey extension to side and rear with detached single storey granny annexe to rear following demolition of garage

Registration Date: 22/10/2025

Location: 3 Nook Crescent, Preston, PR2 5JU

Description: Single storey wrap-around extension following demolition of single storey rear extension

Registration Date: 22/10/2025

The Old Methodist Chapel is being converted into a home | Google Maps

Location: The Old Methodist Chapel, Chapel Lane, Preston, PR4 0HX

Description: Change of use of former butcher's premises (Class E) to residential use of adjoining dwelling (Class C3) including external alterations

Registration Date: 22/10/2025

Location: 107, Whittingham Lane, Broughton, Preston, PR3 5DD

Description: First floor side extension, pitched roof to part of existing flat roofed two storey rear extension, conversion of attached garage into living accommodation, and replacement windows

Registration Date: 22/10/2025

Location: 68, Tower Green, Preston, PR2 9UU

Description: Proposed garage conversion with front porch

Registration Date: 22/10/2025

This former HGV storage lot is being demolished to make way for a new sports facility & community centre | Google Maps

Location: 46, Deepdale Mill Street, Preston, PR1 5BY

Description: Construction of a 2-no. storey new sports facility and community centre (Use Class E(d), along with necessary parking and the incorporation of a Janazah (Sui Generis) following the demolition of the existing structure

Registration Date: 23/10/2025

Location: 10, Alvern Avenue, Preston, PR2 3QR

Description: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed use of dwelling (Class C3) as a children's care home for up to 2no. young people (Class C2

Registration Date: 23/10/2025

Two applications have been submitted for Alexandra Pavilions | Google Maps

Location: Alexandra Pavilions, Stanleyfield Close, Preston, PR1 1QW

Description: Listed Building Consent for the replacement of existing timber sash windows and all external timber doors with like-for-like units, including double-glazed windows and door panels, with restoration of ironmongery

Registration Date: 23/10/2025

Location: Alexandra Pavilions, Stanleyfield Close, Preston, PR1 1QW

Description: Replacement of existing timber sash windows and all external timber doors with like-for-like units, including double-glazed windows and door panels, with restoration of ironmongery

Registration Date: 23/10/2025

Location: Flat 1, 1 East Cliff, Preston, PR1 3JE

Description: Fell to ground level and treat stumps of Saplings 1no. Hawthorn tree (T1); fell to ground level 1no. Hawthorn tree (T2); leaning Ivy covering trees and approximately 4 smaller Saplings on wall, fell to wall level (T3) and fell to level of wall 1no. White Poplar tree (T4)

Registration Date: 23/10/2025

The Town Hall hopes to display a White Ribbon flag on White Ribbon Day- an annual occasion where men show their year-long commitment to ending violence against women and girls | Google Maps

Location: Town Hall, Lancaster Road, Preston, PR1 2RL

Description: Display of 1no. flag above front entrance

Registration Date: 23/10/2025

Location: West View House, Bay Horse Lane, Catforth, PR4 0HN

Description: Prior notification submission for 1no. agricultural storage building

Registration Date: 24/10/2025

Location: 33 James Street, Preston, PR1 4JU

Description: First Floor extension to side and rear

Registration Date: 24/10/2025

Location: 14, Ribbleswood Chase, Preston, PR4 0FN

Description: Request for the making of a Tree Preservation Order - 1no. English Oak tree

Registration Date: 24/10/2025

Location: 27, Browning Road, Preston, PR1 5SH

Description: Single storey rear and side extension following demolition of existing conservatory and outbuilding

Registration Date: 24/10/2025

Location: Land south of Bartle Lane, Lower Bartle, Preston, PR4 0RU

Description: Discharge of condition no.10 (Arboricultural) attached to planning permission 06/2024/0773

Registration Date: 24/10/2025