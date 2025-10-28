Latest Preston planning inc a new Greggs, a new sports centre plus conversions of a windmill & a church
In total, 22 planning applications were submitted across Preston between Monday, October 20 and Sunday, October 26.
Application Number: 06/2025/1103
Description: Front porch and two storey side and rear extension
Registration Date: 20/10/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/0970
Description: 75no. dwellings and associated works
Registration Date: 20/10/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/1107
Description: Listed Building Consent for the conversion of windmill to 12no. bedroom House of Multiple Occupation (HMO), with demolition of existing outrigger, rear extension, lowering of parapet, and installation of wind turbine and solar panels to roof
Registration Date: 20/10/2025
You can read more about plans for this windmill here.
Application Number: 06/2025/1106
Description: Conversion of windmill to 12no. bedroom House of Multiple Occupation (HMO), with demolition of existing outrigger, rear extension, lowering of parapet, and installation of wind turbine and solar panels to roof
Registration Date: 20/10/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/1110
Description: Prior notification submission for 1no. agricultural storage building
Registration Date: 21/10/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/1117
Description: 1no. internally illuminated fascia sign and 1no. internally illuminated totem pole*
Registration Date: 22/10/2025
*The plan drawings reveal this application regards a new Greggs coming to Preston, you can read more about that here.
Application Number: 06/2025/1113
Description: Single storey extension to side and rear with detached single storey granny annexe to rear following demolition of garage
Registration Date: 22/10/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/1116
Description: Single storey wrap-around extension following demolition of single storey rear extension
Registration Date: 22/10/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/1088
Description: Change of use of former butcher's premises (Class E) to residential use of adjoining dwelling (Class C3) including external alterations
Registration Date: 22/10/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/1114
Description: First floor side extension, pitched roof to part of existing flat roofed two storey rear extension, conversion of attached garage into living accommodation, and replacement windows
Registration Date: 22/10/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/1081
Description: Proposed garage conversion with front porch
Registration Date: 22/10/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/1041
Description: Construction of a 2-no. storey new sports facility and community centre (Use Class E(d), along with necessary parking and the incorporation of a Janazah (Sui Generis) following the demolition of the existing structure
Registration Date: 23/10/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/1119
Description: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed use of dwelling (Class C3) as a children's care home for up to 2no. young people (Class C2
Registration Date: 23/10/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/1105
Description: Listed Building Consent for the replacement of existing timber sash windows and all external timber doors with like-for-like units, including double-glazed windows and door panels, with restoration of ironmongery
Registration Date: 23/10/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/1104
Description: Replacement of existing timber sash windows and all external timber doors with like-for-like units, including double-glazed windows and door panels, with restoration of ironmongery
Registration Date: 23/10/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/1118
Description: Fell to ground level and treat stumps of Saplings 1no. Hawthorn tree (T1); fell to ground level 1no. Hawthorn tree (T2); leaning Ivy covering trees and approximately 4 smaller Saplings on wall, fell to wall level (T3) and fell to level of wall 1no. White Poplar tree (T4)
Registration Date: 23/10/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/1121
Description: Display of 1no. flag above front entrance
Registration Date: 23/10/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/1126
Description: Prior notification submission for 1no. agricultural storage building
Registration Date: 24/10/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/1125
Description: First Floor extension to side and rear
Registration Date: 24/10/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/1124
Description: Request for the making of a Tree Preservation Order - 1no. English Oak tree
Registration Date: 24/10/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/1112
Description: Single storey rear and side extension following demolition of existing conservatory and outbuilding
Registration Date: 24/10/2025
Description: Discharge of condition no.10 (Arboricultural) attached to planning permission 06/2024/0773
Registration Date: 24/10/2025