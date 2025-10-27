Update on new Greggs coming to retail park in Preston

By Paul Faulkner

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 27th Oct 2025, 18:16 GMT
Work is under way on a new Greggs branch set to open alongside one of the busiest routes in Preston.

The bakery chain will occupy a retail unit currently being developed on the Queens Shopping Park.

The site on the Queens Shopping Park where the new Greggs will be builtplaceholder image
The outlet will front the A59 Stanley Street and is about to start taking shape on a vacant plot next door to the Costa drive-thru on the site.

The land – formerly a patch of greenery – is in the process of being prepared for construction work to start.

Outline planning permission for a new retail premises at the location was granted back in January 2018. More detailed plans were approved five years later.

Earlier this year, a tweak to the blueprint was also given the green light, permitting a slight increase in the size of the single-storey unit.

Greggs has now applied to Preston City Council for consent to erect signage, for which separate approval was required. No opening date has yet been revealed.

No objections were received to the final plans that were given the nod in January 2023, when town hall officials concluded that the proposal was “acceptable and would not have any unacceptable adverse impacts upon the street scene and neighbouring amenity”.

