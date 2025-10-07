A former bank building in the centre of Cleveleys could become additional premises for a booming local business.

The Backstage Bars company has applied to Wyre Council for a premises licence for the town’s ex-NatWest building, which closed as a bank in April.

Ian Fletcher, the main behind Backstage Bars, confirmed that if the application is successful, the new bar is intended to be additional to the company’s Backstage Bar in Victoria Road West, which opened two year ago in the former CJ Cycles shop and has proved really successful.

"The Backstage Bar is doing really well – people love live music,” said Ian, who also runs the award-winning Waterloo Music Bar and the adjacent Backstage Bar in Blackpool’s South Shore.

He is not yet giving details of any specific features of the new premises but said: "The former bank is a great building in a great location and if all goes well, we hope to be open in time for Christmas.”

Ian Fletcher, of the Waterloo Music Bar

Backstage Bar in Victoria Road West offers a wide range of craft ales, many of them from Continental Europe and not widely available elsewhere on the Fylde coast, with live music at weekends.

Within a few months of opening, it was proving so successful that Ian submitted an application to extend the bar and dance area and also open an outdoor area. Back in August, the premises hosted its first beer festival.

The premises licence application for the former NatWest building is for permission to sell alcohol by retail and regulated entertainment Sundays to Thursdays from noon to midnight, Friday and Saturdays from noon to 2am.

Any person wishing to make representations to the application may do so by writing to the Licensing Section, Wyre Council, Civic Centre, Breck Road, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7PU by no later than October 15, 2025 or email [email protected]. A copy of the application can be viewed at the licensing authority’s address during normal office hours.

The NatWest closed its doors for the last time on April 28 as part of a range of national cut-backs by the bank, leaving Blackpool, Lancaster and Preston as the closest alternatives.

Incensed customers started a petition against the closure - attracting 831 signatures - but to no avail. The building in Victoria Square was then offered for £260,000 by Barker Proudlove Ltd.

The building offers a total area of 3,846 sq ft arranged over two floors and comes with two parking spaces.

The unit occupies prominent position on the corner of Victoria Road West and the A587, opposite a tram stop providing direct access to Blackpool.