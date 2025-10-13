23 recent planning applications submitted in Preston including changes to a pub, Spar & vets
In total, 23 planning applications were submitted across Preston between Monday, September 29 and Sunday, October 5.
Application Number: 06/2025/0955
Description: Ancillary building / portable cabin
Registration Date: 29/09/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/0925
Description: First floor side extension
Registration Date: 29/09/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/1027
Description: Discharge of condition no.3 (Remediation Strategy) attached to planning permission 06/2023/0684
Registration Date: 29/09/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/1026
Description: Creation of a new access and relocation of hedgerow to the land associated with Harrison's Farm, Horns Lane, Preston, PR3 2NE including closure and relandscaping of existing access
Registration Date: 29/09/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/1029
Description: Single storey rear extension, rear dormer, front porch, and render and cladding to property
Registration Date: 30/09/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/1028
Location: Land bounded by Tithebarn Street, Lord Street and Crooked Lane, Preston, PR1 1DNDescription: 2 no. internally illuminated signs
Registration Date: 30/09/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/1031
Description: Prior notification submission for change of use from offices (Class E) to 37no. apartments (Class C3)
Registration Date: 30/09/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/1030
Description: Amendment to planning permission 06/2025/0043 comprising of the omission and alterations of windows and alterations to selected materials (non-material amendment not subject to consultation)
Registration Date: 30/09/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/1023
Description: Two storey side extension to form 2no. one bedroom apartments including dormer extension to rear and reroofing of existing property following demolition of existing garage/workshop
Registration Date: 01/10/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/1034
Description: Pay and display car park with associated signage
Registration Date: 01/10/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/1035
Description: 13no. car park signs on internally illuminated lighting columns or signage poles
Registration Date: 01/10/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/0965
Description: Single storey extension to the front elevation of Dockland House
Registration Date: 01/10/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/1033
Description: Amendment to reserved matters approval 06/2021/1022 comprising of the removal of tree T24 and 3no. compensatory trees proposed (non-material amendment not subject to consultation)
Registration Date: 01/10/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/1037
Description: Single/two storey rear extension
Registration Date: 01/10/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/1036
Description: Amendment to reserved matters approval 06/2021/1022 comprising of minor plot, boundary and driveway amendments to Plots 209-211 (non-material amendment not subject to consultation)
Registration Date: 01/10/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/1045
Description: Prior notification submission for change of use of veterinary practice (Class E) to residential (Class C3)
Registration Date: 02/10/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/1044
Description: Crown raise 3no. Copper Beech trees (T1, T2, T3) to gain 3m clearance above ground level and remove deadwood; various works to 2no. Common Lime trees (T4, T5), including crown clean, crown raise to gain 5m clearance above ground level, and removal of hanging broken branch, deadwood, and epicormic growth from lower and central crown
Registration Date: 02/10/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/1042
Description: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed concreting of current hard standing area consisting of porous materials
Registration Date: 02/10/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/1043
Description: Demolition of former Tithebarn pub
Registration Date: 02/10/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/1040
Description: Single storey rear extension, the proposed extension would extend beyond the rear wall of the original dwelling by 4m; the maximum height of the proposed extension would be 3.75m and 2.25m height at the eaves
Registration Date: 03/10/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/1047
Description: Proposed alterations to existing garage, including raising roof line, additional glazing, and re-rendering for hair and beauty services
Registration Date: 03/10/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/0895
Description: Installation of 6no. solar panels to front elevation and 6no. solar panels to rear elevation
Registration Date: 03/10/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/1050
Description: Discharge of conditions no.8 (Biodiversity Mitigation and Enhancement Plan) and no.11 (Cycle Store Details) attached to planning permission 06/2025/0551
Registration Date: 03/10/2025
