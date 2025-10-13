Take a look below at some of the recent planning applications submitted to Preston City Council.

In total, 23 planning applications were submitted across Preston between Monday, September 29 and Sunday, October 5.

Location: Newfield, Tabley Lane, Preston, PR4 0LH

Description: Ancillary building / portable cabin

Registration Date: 29/09/2025

Location: 3 Links Gate, Preston, PR2 3RP

Description: First floor side extension

Registration Date: 29/09/2025

Sharoe Green Garage on Watling Street Road is becoming a Spar. | Google Maps

Location: 87 and 89-91, Watling Street Road, Preston, PR2 8BQ

Description: Discharge of condition no.3 (Remediation Strategy) attached to planning permission 06/2023/0684

Registration Date: 29/09/2025

Location: Land associated with Harrison's Farm, Horns Lane, Preston, PR3 2NE

Description: Creation of a new access and relocation of hedgerow to the land associated with Harrison's Farm, Horns Lane, Preston, PR3 2NE including closure and relandscaping of existing access

Registration Date: 29/09/2025

Location: 20, Thornton Avenue, Preston, PR2 3TH

Description: Single storey rear extension, rear dormer, front porch, and render and cladding to property

Registration Date: 30/09/2025

Location: Land bounded by Tithebarn Street, Lord Street and Crooked Lane, Preston, PR1 1DNDescription: 2 no. internally illuminated signs

Registration Date: 30/09/2025

Norwest Court is set to become a block of apartments. | Google Maps

Location: Norwest Court, Guildhall Street, Preston, PR1 3NU

Description: Prior notification submission for change of use from offices (Class E) to 37no. apartments (Class C3)

Registration Date: 30/09/2025

Location: Highfield Cottage, 700 Whittingham Lane, Broughton, Preston, PR3 2JJ

Description: Amendment to planning permission 06/2025/0043 comprising of the omission and alterations of windows and alterations to selected materials (non-material amendment not subject to consultation)

Registration Date: 30/09/2025

Location: 3, Holman Street, Preston, PR1 5HB

Description: Two storey side extension to form 2no. one bedroom apartments including dormer extension to rear and reroofing of existing property following demolition of existing garage/workshop

Registration Date: 01/10/2025

Two applications have been submitted for Lawson Street Car Park | Google Maps

Location: Lawson Street Car Park, Lawson Street, Preston, PR1 2RB

Description: Pay and display car park with associated signage

Registration Date: 01/10/2025

Location: Lawson Street Car Park, Lawson Street, Preston, PR1 2RB

Description: 13no. car park signs on internally illuminated lighting columns or signage poles

Registration Date: 01/10/2025

Location: Dockland House, Anchorage Business Park, Chain Caul Way, Preston, PR2 2YL

Description: Single storey extension to the front elevation of Dockland House

Registration Date: 01/10/2025

Location: Sidgreaves Lane, Lea Road and Lancaster Canal - Cottam Hall, Lea, Preston

Description: Amendment to reserved matters approval 06/2021/1022 comprising of the removal of tree T24 and 3no. compensatory trees proposed (non-material amendment not subject to consultation)

Registration Date: 01/10/2025

Location: 181, Conway Drive, Preston, PR2 3ES

Description: Single/two storey rear extension

Registration Date: 01/10/2025

Location: Sidgreaves Lane, Lea Road and Lancaster Canal - Cottam Hall, Lea, Preston

Description: Amendment to reserved matters approval 06/2021/1022 comprising of minor plot, boundary and driveway amendments to Plots 209-211 (non-material amendment not subject to consultation)

Registration Date: 01/10/2025

A planning application has been submitted for Newhall Veterinary Centre | Google Maps

Location: Newhall Veterinary Centre, 460 New Hall Lane, Preston, PR1 4TA

Description: Prior notification submission for change of use of veterinary practice (Class E) to residential (Class C3)

Registration Date: 02/10/2025

Location: Beech Croft, 2A Sion Close, Preston, PR2 6RP

Description: Crown raise 3no. Copper Beech trees (T1, T2, T3) to gain 3m clearance above ground level and remove deadwood; various works to 2no. Common Lime trees (T4, T5), including crown clean, crown raise to gain 5m clearance above ground level, and removal of hanging broken branch, deadwood, and epicormic growth from lower and central crown

Registration Date: 02/10/2025

Location: New House Farm, Ford Lane, Preston, PR3 2FD

Description: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed concreting of current hard standing area consisting of porous materials

Registration Date: 02/10/2025

The Tithebarn is earmarked for demolition | National World

Location: The Tithebarn, 27 Lord Street, Preston, PR1 1DN

Description: Demolition of former Tithebarn pub

Registration Date: 02/10/2025

You can read more about this story here.

Location: 46, Kingsway, Preston, Lancashire, PR2 1SP

Description: Single storey rear extension, the proposed extension would extend beyond the rear wall of the original dwelling by 4m; the maximum height of the proposed extension would be 3.75m and 2.25m height at the eaves

Registration Date: 03/10/2025

Location: 5, Rossall Drive, Preston, PR2 3SL

Description: Proposed alterations to existing garage, including raising roof line, additional glazing, and re-rendering for hair and beauty services

Registration Date: 03/10/2025

An application has been submitted for 40a and 40b Cannon Street, Preston | Google Maps

Location: 40a & 40b, Cannon Street, Preston, PR1 3NT

Description: Installation of 6no. solar panels to front elevation and 6no. solar panels to rear elevation

Registration Date: 03/10/2025

Location: Land South of Guild Park, Whittingham, PR3 2JH

Description: Discharge of conditions no.8 (Biodiversity Mitigation and Enhancement Plan) and no.11 (Cycle Store Details) attached to planning permission 06/2025/0551

Registration Date: 03/10/2025

You can browse the planning applications submitted in Preston the week prior (Sept 22-Sept 28) here.

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/