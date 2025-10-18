Take a look below at some of the recent planning applications submitted to Preston City Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In total, 21 planning applications were submitted across Preston between Monday, October 6 and Sunday, October 12.

Location: 4 Oaktree Close, Preston, PR2 3UZ

Description: Single storey and two storey rear extension following alterations to existing rear conservatory

Registration Date: 06/10/2025

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two applications have been submitted for Preston's Royal Brook House | Google Maps

Location: Royal Brook House, Elizabeth Square, Preston, PR1 1QQ

Description: Replacement of existing timber sash windows and all external timber doors; including double-glazed windows and double-glazed door panels, and restoration of ironmongery

Registration Date: 06/10/2025

Location: Royal Brook House, Elizabeth Square, Preston, PR1 1QQ

Description: Listed Building Consent for like-for-like replacement of existing timber sash windows and all external timber doors; including double-glazed windows and double-glazed door panels, and restoration of ironmongery

Registration Date: 06/10/2025

Location: Latus Hall Farm, Carron Lane, Preston, PR3 2LN

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Description: Discharge of condition no.3 (Mortar Method Statement) attached to Listed Building Consent 06/2025/0578

Registration Date: 06/10/2025

One of these agricultural barns is set to be used for commerical use | Google Maps

Location: Crow Lady Farm, Lea Lane, Preston, PR4 0RT

Description: Prior notification submission for change of use of agricultural building to flexible commercial use

Registration Date: 06/10/2025

Location: Cowells Farm, Cuerdale Lane, Samlesbury, Preston, PR5 0UY

Description: Outline planning application (with all matters reserved) for an employment led mixed use development comprising up to 170,000 sqm of employment floorspace (Use Class B2 / B8), up to 10,000 sqm of C1 Hotels, 5,000 sqm of Class E(b) retail use, and up to 7,500 sqm of Class E(g) office use, with associated car parking, service yards and loading bays, landscaping and associated access across 3 plots of land at Cuerdale, land to the West of Samlesbury, South Ribble together with the demolition of a dwelling - Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) development (Article 24 consultation) (re-consultation)

Registration Date: 06/10/2025

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A planning application has been submitted for Cardinal Newman College | Google Maps

Location: Cardinal Newman College, Lark Hill Road, Preston, PR1 4HD

Description: Fell and remove 2no. Ash trees (T19, T32) and 1no. Sycamore tree (T120), and replace with 3no. Oak trees within existing woodland

Registration Date: 07/10/2025

Location: The Lindens, Nooklands, Preston, PR2 8XN

Description: Pollard 1no. Horse Chestnut tree (T1) at approx. 10m, and fell and remove 1no. Horse Chestnut tree (T2)

Registration Date: 07/10/2025

57 Victoria Road is earmarked for a new HMO | Google Maps

Location: 57, Victoria Road, Preston, PR2 8NH

Description: Two-storey rear extension following demolition of the existing single-storey WC extension to create a 10no. bedroom house in multiple occupation (Sui Generis), formation of new window openings, replacement of existing windows and doors and Installation of conservation roof lights to the front elevation

Registration Date: 07/10/2025

Location: 65, Brackenbury Road, Preston, PR1 7UQ

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Description: Amendment to planning permission 06/2025/0344 comprising of alterations to internal layouts (non-material amendment not subject to consultation)

Registration Date: 07/10/2025

Location: 3, St Ignatius Square, Preston, PR1 1TT

Description: Listed Building Consent for internal wall insulation and 3no. external vents

Registration Date: 07/10/2025

Location: 3, St Ignatius Square, Preston, PR1 1TT

Description: Installation of internal wall insulation and 3no. external vents

Registration Date: 07/10/2025

The former ESP Bathrooms building is set to become a restaurant, a flat and a HMO | Google Maps

Location: 107, Kent Street, Preston, PR1 1PE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Description: Change of use from retail (Class E) to a restaurant (Class E(b)) on ground floor, and self-contained flat (Class C3) to a 5no. bedroom House in Multiple Occupation (HMO) (Class C4) on first floor, with installation of an extraction flue

Registration Date: 08/10/2025

Location: 4, Willow Green, Preston, PR2 1AG

Description: Fell and remove 1no. Ash tree due to late stages of ash dieback

Registration Date: 08/10/2025

Location: Bensons Cottage, Bensons Lane, Woodplumpton, Preston, PR4 0BL

Description: Erection of 1no. replacement self-build dwelling and detached outbuilding (part retrospective)

Registration Date: 08/10/2025

Read More Lancashire takeaway that sparked free fried chicken frenzy could be forced to turn into a restaurant

Location: 25, Moorside Avenue, Preston, PR2 6LU

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Description: Single storey side/rear extension following demolition of detached garage

Registration Date: 09/10/2025

Location: 227 Whitby Avenue, Preston, PR2 3GB

Description: Two storey rear extension

Registration Date: 09/10/2025

Location: Land to east of Sidgreaves Lane, Preston, PR4 0RSDescription: Discharge of condition no.16 (Drainage) attached to planning permission 06/2023/0830

Registration Date: 09/10/2025

Two applications have gone in for the Booths in Fulwood | Google Maps

Location: 256, Booths Supermarket, Sharoe Green Lane, Preston, PR2 9HD

Description: 4no. non-illuminated signs

Registration Date: 10/10/2025

Location: 256, Booths Supermarket, Sharoe Green Lane, Preston, PR2 9HD

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Description: 3no. ANPR cameras mounted on columns, 2no. payment machines and associated infrastructure (retrospective)

Registration Date: 10/10/2025

Location: 3, The Triangle, Preston, PR2 8LJ

Description: Temporary change of use of the existing residential swimming pool to a mixed use of residential swimming pool and swimming pool for commercial classes (Class F2) for a period of 5 years

Registration Date: 10/10/2025