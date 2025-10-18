21 new planning applications submitted in Preston including new restaurant & public swimming pool

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 18th Oct 2025, 06:00 BST
Take a look below at some of the recent planning applications submitted to Preston City Council.

In total, 21 planning applications were submitted across Preston between Monday, October 6 and Sunday, October 12.

Application Number: 06/2025/1054

Location: 4 Oaktree Close, Preston, PR2 3UZ

Description: Single storey and two storey rear extension following alterations to existing rear conservatory

Registration Date: 06/10/2025

Application Number: 06/2025/1053

Two applications have been submitted for Preston's Royal Brook Houseplaceholder image
Two applications have been submitted for Preston's Royal Brook House | Google Maps

Location: Royal Brook House, Elizabeth Square, Preston, PR1 1QQ

Description: Replacement of existing timber sash windows and all external timber doors; including double-glazed windows and double-glazed door panels, and restoration of ironmongery

Registration Date: 06/10/2025

Application Number: 06/2025/1039

Location: Royal Brook House, Elizabeth Square, Preston, PR1 1QQ

Description: Listed Building Consent for like-for-like replacement of existing timber sash windows and all external timber doors; including double-glazed windows and double-glazed door panels, and restoration of ironmongery

Registration Date: 06/10/2025

Application Number: 06/2025/1057

Location: Latus Hall Farm, Carron Lane, Preston, PR3 2LN

Description: Discharge of condition no.3 (Mortar Method Statement) attached to Listed Building Consent 06/2025/0578

Registration Date: 06/10/2025

One of these agricultural barns is set to be used for commerical useplaceholder image
One of these agricultural barns is set to be used for commerical use | Google Maps

Application Number: 06/2025/1061

Location: Crow Lady Farm, Lea Lane, Preston, PR4 0RT

Description: Prior notification submission for change of use of agricultural building to flexible commercial use

Registration Date: 06/10/2025

Application Number: 06/2025/1059

Location: Cowells Farm, Cuerdale Lane, Samlesbury, Preston, PR5 0UY

Description: Outline planning application (with all matters reserved) for an employment led mixed use development comprising up to 170,000 sqm of employment floorspace (Use Class B2 / B8), up to 10,000 sqm of C1 Hotels, 5,000 sqm of Class E(b) retail use, and up to 7,500 sqm of Class E(g) office use, with associated car parking, service yards and loading bays, landscaping and associated access across 3 plots of land at Cuerdale, land to the West of Samlesbury, South Ribble together with the demolition of a dwelling - Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) development (Article 24 consultation) (re-consultation)

Registration Date: 06/10/2025

Application Number: 06/2025/1069

A planning application has been submitted for Cardinal Newman Collegeplaceholder image
A planning application has been submitted for Cardinal Newman College | Google Maps

Location: Cardinal Newman College, Lark Hill Road, Preston, PR1 4HD

Description: Fell and remove 2no. Ash trees (T19, T32) and 1no. Sycamore tree (T120), and replace with 3no. Oak trees within existing woodland

Registration Date: 07/10/2025

Application Number: 06/2025/1070

Location: The Lindens, Nooklands, Preston, PR2 8XN

Description: Pollard 1no. Horse Chestnut tree (T1) at approx. 10m, and fell and remove 1no. Horse Chestnut tree (T2)

Registration Date: 07/10/2025

Application Number: 06/2025/1068

57 Victoria Road is earmarked for a new HMOplaceholder image
57 Victoria Road is earmarked for a new HMO | Google Maps

Location: 57, Victoria Road, Preston, PR2 8NH

Description: Two-storey rear extension following demolition of the existing single-storey WC extension to create a 10no. bedroom house in multiple occupation (Sui Generis), formation of new window openings, replacement of existing windows and doors and Installation of conservation roof lights to the front elevation

Registration Date: 07/10/2025

Application Number: 06/2025/1067

Location: 65, Brackenbury Road, Preston, PR1 7UQ

Description: Amendment to planning permission 06/2025/0344 comprising of alterations to internal layouts (non-material amendment not subject to consultation)

Registration Date: 07/10/2025

Application Number: 06/2025/1063

Location: 3, St Ignatius Square, Preston, PR1 1TT

Description: Listed Building Consent for internal wall insulation and 3no. external vents

Registration Date: 07/10/2025

Application Number: 06/2025/1062

Location: 3, St Ignatius Square, Preston, PR1 1TT

Description: Installation of internal wall insulation and 3no. external vents

Registration Date: 07/10/2025

Application Number: 06/2025/0997

The former ESP Bathrooms building is set to become a restaurant, a flat and a HMOplaceholder image
The former ESP Bathrooms building is set to become a restaurant, a flat and a HMO | Google Maps

Location: 107, Kent Street, Preston, PR1 1PE

Description: Change of use from retail (Class E) to a restaurant (Class E(b)) on ground floor, and self-contained flat (Class C3) to a 5no. bedroom House in Multiple Occupation (HMO) (Class C4) on first floor, with installation of an extraction flue

Registration Date: 08/10/2025

Application Number: 06/2025/0962

Location: 4, Willow Green, Preston, PR2 1AG

Description: Fell and remove 1no. Ash tree due to late stages of ash dieback

Registration Date: 08/10/2025

Application Number: 06/2025/1056

Location: Bensons Cottage, Bensons Lane, Woodplumpton, Preston, PR4 0BL

Description: Erection of 1no. replacement self-build dwelling and detached outbuilding (part retrospective)

Registration Date: 08/10/2025

Application Number: 06/2025/1080

Location: 25, Moorside Avenue, Preston, PR2 6LU

Description: Single storey side/rear extension following demolition of detached garage

Registration Date: 09/10/2025

Application Number: 06/2025/1079

Location: 227 Whitby Avenue, Preston, PR2 3GB

Description: Two storey rear extension

Registration Date: 09/10/2025

Application Number: 06/2025/1077

Location: Land to east of Sidgreaves Lane, Preston, PR4 0RSDescription: Discharge of condition no.16 (Drainage) attached to planning permission 06/2023/0830

Registration Date: 09/10/2025

Application Number: 06/2025/1083

Two applications have gone in for the Booths in Fulwoodplaceholder image
Two applications have gone in for the Booths in Fulwood | Google Maps

Location: 256, Booths Supermarket, Sharoe Green Lane, Preston, PR2 9HD

Description: 4no. non-illuminated signs

Registration Date: 10/10/2025

Application Number: 06/2025/1082

Location: 256, Booths Supermarket, Sharoe Green Lane, Preston, PR2 9HD

Description: 3no. ANPR cameras mounted on columns, 2no. payment machines and associated infrastructure (retrospective)

Registration Date: 10/10/2025

Application Number: 06/2025/1060

Location: 3, The Triangle, Preston, PR2 8LJ

Description: Temporary change of use of the existing residential swimming pool to a mixed use of residential swimming pool and swimming pool for commercial classes (Class F2) for a period of 5 years

Registration Date: 10/10/2025

