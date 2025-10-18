21 new planning applications submitted in Preston including new restaurant & public swimming pool
In total, 21 planning applications were submitted across Preston between Monday, October 6 and Sunday, October 12.
Application Number: 06/2025/1054
Description: Single storey and two storey rear extension following alterations to existing rear conservatory
Registration Date: 06/10/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/1053
Description: Replacement of existing timber sash windows and all external timber doors; including double-glazed windows and double-glazed door panels, and restoration of ironmongery
Registration Date: 06/10/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/1039
Description: Listed Building Consent for like-for-like replacement of existing timber sash windows and all external timber doors; including double-glazed windows and double-glazed door panels, and restoration of ironmongery
Registration Date: 06/10/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/1057
Description: Discharge of condition no.3 (Mortar Method Statement) attached to Listed Building Consent 06/2025/0578
Registration Date: 06/10/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/1061
Description: Prior notification submission for change of use of agricultural building to flexible commercial use
Registration Date: 06/10/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/1059
Description: Outline planning application (with all matters reserved) for an employment led mixed use development comprising up to 170,000 sqm of employment floorspace (Use Class B2 / B8), up to 10,000 sqm of C1 Hotels, 5,000 sqm of Class E(b) retail use, and up to 7,500 sqm of Class E(g) office use, with associated car parking, service yards and loading bays, landscaping and associated access across 3 plots of land at Cuerdale, land to the West of Samlesbury, South Ribble together with the demolition of a dwelling - Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) development (Article 24 consultation) (re-consultation)
Registration Date: 06/10/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/1069
Description: Fell and remove 2no. Ash trees (T19, T32) and 1no. Sycamore tree (T120), and replace with 3no. Oak trees within existing woodland
Registration Date: 07/10/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/1070
Description: Pollard 1no. Horse Chestnut tree (T1) at approx. 10m, and fell and remove 1no. Horse Chestnut tree (T2)
Registration Date: 07/10/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/1068
Description: Two-storey rear extension following demolition of the existing single-storey WC extension to create a 10no. bedroom house in multiple occupation (Sui Generis), formation of new window openings, replacement of existing windows and doors and Installation of conservation roof lights to the front elevation
Registration Date: 07/10/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/1067
Description: Amendment to planning permission 06/2025/0344 comprising of alterations to internal layouts (non-material amendment not subject to consultation)
Registration Date: 07/10/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/1063
Description: Listed Building Consent for internal wall insulation and 3no. external vents
Registration Date: 07/10/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/1062
Description: Installation of internal wall insulation and 3no. external vents
Registration Date: 07/10/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/0997
Description: Change of use from retail (Class E) to a restaurant (Class E(b)) on ground floor, and self-contained flat (Class C3) to a 5no. bedroom House in Multiple Occupation (HMO) (Class C4) on first floor, with installation of an extraction flue
Registration Date: 08/10/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/0962
Description: Fell and remove 1no. Ash tree due to late stages of ash dieback
Registration Date: 08/10/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/1056
Description: Erection of 1no. replacement self-build dwelling and detached outbuilding (part retrospective)
Registration Date: 08/10/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/1080
Description: Single storey side/rear extension following demolition of detached garage
Registration Date: 09/10/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/1079
Description: Two storey rear extension
Registration Date: 09/10/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/1077
Location: Land to east of Sidgreaves Lane, Preston, PR4 0RSDescription: Discharge of condition no.16 (Drainage) attached to planning permission 06/2023/0830
Registration Date: 09/10/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/1083
Description: 4no. non-illuminated signs
Registration Date: 10/10/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/1082
Description: 3no. ANPR cameras mounted on columns, 2no. payment machines and associated infrastructure (retrospective)
Registration Date: 10/10/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/1060
Description: Temporary change of use of the existing residential swimming pool to a mixed use of residential swimming pool and swimming pool for commercial classes (Class F2) for a period of 5 years
Registration Date: 10/10/2025