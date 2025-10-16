A Lancashire fried chicken takeaway which saw hundreds of customers queue for hours to claim a free meal offer when it launched could be forced to convert into a restaurant instead.

Philadelphia Fried Chicken at 61 Whalley New Road in Bastwell had opened last year without planning permission and an application for backdated approval was refused in February.

This led to Blackburn with Darwen Council threatening to take enforcement action, which could have included closing down the takeaway.

Now owner Farman Ahmed has applied to the authority for backdated approval to return the premises on the corner of Milton Street to their original café use.

Philadelphia had the grand opening with a free meal offer in November, with people queuing before 5pm despite the freezing temperatures.

The crowds stretched from the takeaway – previously the Rafiki restaurant and which had undergone extensive renovations – all the way to Whalley Range.

Reasons for the council’s refusal included: “The proposal will result in an over-concentration of hot food takeaways and is therefore considered detrimental to the character and vitality of the Bastwell District Centre.”

A huge queue formed for Philadelphia Fried Chicken’s opening last November | LDRS

The fried chicken takeaway has continued to operate while Mr Ahmed considered his options, including appealing the decision.

He has not revealed the branding for the new restaurant but it is understood it will remain as Philadelphia Fried Chicken.

A supporting statement with Mr Ahmed’s new application from the Urban Future Planning Consultancy says: “The applicant seeks to bring to fruition a restaurant use at both the ground and first floors.

“The scheme will create jobs for local people, result in sustainable economic development, enhance consumer choice and contribute towards the vitality of the local centre whilst creating an active frontage.

“Given the site’s lawful use as a retail shop and subsequently as a café planning permission would not usually be required for this element of the scheme.

“However, the application scheme also seeks to convert the first floor as well as includes some external modifications relating to the flue which require planning permission.

“Prior Approval was granted by the council for use of the site as a café in April 2021

“As such, the premises can lawfully operate as a restaurant.

“Following the cessation of the café use, the applicant used the premises as a hot-food takeaway.

“As a hot-food takeaway falls outside of the remit of Class E, planning permission was required for this use, and retrospective planning permission was refused by the Council in February 2025.

“The proposal has been revised to operate a restaurant from the premises rather than a hot-food takeaway.

“The seating areas are set across two floors and it is envisaged that customers will remain on-site for consumption i.e. the use would be a restaurant and not a hot food takeaway.

“To provide sufficient seating capacity, it is proposed that the first floor is converted from residential uses to a seating area and customer toilets serving the restaurant.

“It is considered that the shift from a hot-food takeaway to a sit-in restaurant ensures that the proposal complies with the relevant planning policies which is considered to overcome a number of the previous concerns.”