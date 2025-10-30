Take a look below at all planning applications submitted to Wyre Council last week.

In total, 31 planning applications were submitted across Wyre between Monday, October 13 and Sunday, October 26.

Below we have just outlined the 15 most interesting but you can see the full planning list here.

Application: 25/00852/TELNOT

A telecommunication pole could be installed in front of this Thornton Cleveleys convenience store. | Google Maps

Location: Beechwood Drive, Thornton-Cleveleys

Proposal: Telecommunication notification to Install Fixed Line Broadband Apparatus, 9M Light Pole.

Validation date: Monday, October 13

Application: 25/00858/TELNOT

Location: Southdown Drive, Cleveleys FY5 5BL

Proposal: Telecommunication notification to Install Fixed Line Broadband Apparatus, 9M Light Pole.

Validation date: Tuesday, October 14

Application: 25/00851/FUL

The application site, The Hedgerows, seen against 1,3 & 5 Rose Drive | Planning application

Location: The Hedgerows,Goose Lane, Claughton-on-Brock, Preston PR3 0FY

Proposal: Erection of a detached dwelling (retrospective)

Validation date: Erection of a detached dwelling (retrospective)

Application: 25/00855/FUL

Location: The Barn, Cutts Lane, Hambleton, Poulton-Le-Fylde FY6 9DF

Proposal: Proposed installation of replacement package treatment sewage plant.

Validation date: Tuesday, October 14

Application: 22/00774/DIS

Another planning application has been submitted for the proposed new Fisherman's Friend factory. | Google Maps

Location: Land south of Windward Avenue, Fleetwood

Proposal: Approval of details reserved by conditions 5 (drainage), 6 (Management and maintenance Drainage), 7 (Surface Water), 8 (Drainage), 11 (CEMP), 14 (CEMP Biodiversity), 15 (LEMP), 18 (Invasive Species), 19 (Landscaping), 22 (Cycle parking/storage), 28 (Badger Survey) on planning permission (22/00774/FULMAJ)

Validation date: Wednesday, October 15

You can read more about this plan in our full story here.

Application: 25/00844/OUTMAJ

Location: 5 Carr End Lane, Stalmine-with-Staynall, Poulton-Le-Fylde FY6 0LQ

Proposal: Major Outline application for Proposed 38 new dwellings. Applied for Access and Layout (all other matters reserved).

Validation date: Friday, October 19

Application: 25/00869/AGR

Location: Bracken Lea Farm, Trough Road, Scorton, Preston PR3 1BP

Proposal: Prior notification for the erection of an agricultural storage building (machinery,hay and straw)

Validation date: Monday, October 20

Application: 25/00868/AGR

Location: Bracken Lea Farm, Trough Road, Scorton, Preston PR3 1BP

Proposal: Prior notification for erection of 1no. agricultural storage building (silage)

Validation date: Monday, October 20

Application: 25/00848/ADV

Market Place Convenience Store is getting an external makeover | Google Maps

Location: 15 Market Place Poulton-Le-Fylde Lancashire FY6 7AS

Proposal: Advertisement consent for 1 non illuminated facia sign.

Validation date: Wednesday, October 22

Application: 25/00880/TELNOT

Location: 89 Victoria Street Fleetwood Lancashire FY7 6EJ

Proposal: Telecommunication notification to Install of a cabinet, box, pillar, pedestal or similar apparatus which does not exceed 1.8 metres in height. Base area does not exceed 1.5 sqm.

Validation date: Wednesday, October 22

Application: 25/00878/FUL

Location: Shepherds Farm, 771 Garstang Road, Barton, Preston PR3 5DQ

Proposal: Proposed erection of 2no Dwellings to mirror eachother.

Validation date: Thursday, October 23

Application: 25/00879/FUL

A new planning application has been submitted for Cube Bar Kitchen in Poulton | National World

Location: 2 Breck Road, Poulton-Le-Fylde FY6 7AA

Proposal: Change of Use of part of the Bar Restaurant (Second floor and part of the first floor) Use Class E Commercial, Business And Service Uses, to include flexibility for us as Class E(c) Financial, Professional and Other Services, Class E(e) Medical Services and Class E(G)(i) Offices, whilst retaining the existing Bar Restaurant Use on the ground floor and first floor function room.

Validation date: Thursday, October 23

You can read more about this application in our full story here.

Application: 25/00876/LAWP

Location: Scorton Hall, Factory Brow, Scorton, Preston PR3 1AS

Proposal: Lawful Development Certificate for Proposed 12no Solar Panels to the south facing roof slope.

Validation date: Thursday, October 23

Application: 25/00870/ADV

A new Welcome sign has been proposed for Cleveleys Town Centre | Google Maps

Location: 81 - 83 Victoria Road West, Thornton CleveleysFY5 1AJ

Proposal: Advertisement consent for illuminated welcome sign for Cleveleys Town Centre, entrance to Victoria Road West.

Validation date: Thursday, October 23

Application: 25/00882/AGR

Location: Land At New House Lane Winmarleigh Lancashire PR3 0JT

Proposal: Prior notification for barn for hay and machinery storage and a 7 metre by 15 metre polytunnel

Validation date: Friday, October 24