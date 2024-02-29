Preston for Palestine ceasefire march to be held this weekend at Moor Park with over 4,000 expected to attend
Thousands of protestors across Lancashire are planning to take part in a march calling for an immediate ceasefire and voice their support for Gaza, Rafah and the Palestinian occupied territories this weekend.
The march, which will take place this Sunday (March 3) at 1:30pm starting from Moor Park car park, is being organised by 'Children of the Ghetto', a campaigning network in Preston which organises protests about Palestine.
It is anticipated the Lancashire-wide demonstration will be one of the largest in the region's history with over 4,000 marchers expected.
The event is supported by Lancaster4Palestine, Blackburn4Palestine, Chorley4Palestine, Accrington4Palestine, Stop the War, Lancashire Council of Mosques, Lancs Association of Trades Union Council, and Friends of Al-Aqsa alongside other organisations.
Representations from Preston, Blackburn, Lancaster, Burnley, Accrington, Rossendale and Chorley are expected to travel in large numbers.
Michael Lavalette from 'Children of the Ghetto said: "For close to 150 days, Gaza has been mercilessly bombed and tens of thousands of Palestinians have been killed.
"We will be marching to demand an immediate ceasefire and an end to Israel's genocidal war."
The march will assemble at Moor Park car park and will proceed down Deepdale Road and through Church Street.
Marchers will include children from each town of the Lancashire procession who will carry shrouds representing young Palestinian victims of Israeli aggression.
The procession will stop at the Flag Market where there will be a formal unfurling of the Palestinian flag, which is planned to be placed on a six metre pole and will fly proudly on behalf of the Palestinians.
Mukhtar Master from Children of the Ghetto added: "In solidarity with the Palestinian people, the following hour after the flag is put up will be considered to be free Palestinian territory at the Flag Market.
Anyone hoping to join the march should assemble at Moor Park car park opposite PNE football stadium from 1:30pm.