Gaza war: 28 pictures show thousands turn out for Preston solidarity rally for Palestinians

Thousands of people carrying banners, flags and posters came together on the Flag Market in Preston this afternoon to stand in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza, West Bank and Jerusalem.
By Emma Downey
Published 15th Oct 2023, 18:05 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2023, 18:06 BST

One of the organisers Michael Lavalette told the Post that the “Preston for Palestine” event which was held at Flag Market this afternoon – was a response to Israel’s retaliation following the murder of more than 1,300 of its citizens in last Saturday’s attack by Hamas militants.

Take a look at some of the pictures from the rally.

Thousands of people stood together at the Flag Market in Preston for the rally

1. Preston for Palestine march and rally

Thousands of people stood together at the Flag Market in Preston for the rally Photo: Michael Lavalette

Preston for Palestine solidarity rally in the Flag Market

2. Preston for Palestine solidarity rally in the Flag Market

Preston for Palestine solidarity rally in the Flag Market Photo: Daniel Martino

United in grief

3. Preston for Palestine solidarity rally in the Flag Market

United in grief Photo: Daniel Martino

Police patrols were also on hand

4. Preston for Palestine solidarity rally in the Flag Market

Police patrols were also on hand Photo: Daniel Martino

