If you want to take on one of Blackburn’s most popular restaurants, here’s your chance.

The opportunity has become available to take on both the property and the trading business of the Istanbul Restaurant, which calls itself Home of Kebab and prides itself on serving original authentic Turkish food.

The restaurant is located in the Entertainment Quarter of Blackburn town centre, next to Reel Cinema, and has the benefit of being beneath the 500-space Feilden Street car park.

The business has been operating for two years and has been fitted out to cater for 220-250 covers, turning over £20,000 per week. Agent Fletcher CRE Ltd calls it an “opportunity for investors or owner occupiers”, with the price stated as £1million.

They say: “The property provides a substantial ground floor restaurant and kitchen area extending to approximately 6500 sq.ft.is located below the Feilden Street multi story car park which provides parking for over 500 vehicles.”

No reason for the sale has been given. The restaurant has been contacted by the Post.