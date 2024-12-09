A vacant pub in Blackburn town centre is to become a pop-up Christmas tavern and entertainment venue.

The revitalisation of 35 Northgate is thanks to Blackburn-born and raised Christine Cort - the driving force behind the successful Manchester International Festival.

She has joined forces with Bolton-born celebrity chef Paul Heathcote to turn it into ‘Escapades’ for the Christmas season.

It will bring together festive food and drinks with a packed entertainment line-up until Christmas Eve.

Escapades will officially open its doors on Thursday, December 12 and will then open over ten different days in the run-up to Christmas.

Ms Cort said: “I like to bring people together and Escapades will absolutely do that, and what better time than at Christmas.

“I really want everyone to feel welcome at Escapades. Families, couples, groups of friends and colleagues, and we’re not forgetting dogs too, they’re just as welcome.

“We want people to come and enjoy the festive experience with the fabulous festive food, drinks and entertainment, creating memories together.”

The historic premises opposite King George’s Hall were last used as The Ribblesdale Tap for eight months before it closed in July.

Before that it was home to the Ribblesdale Hotel, Gladstone’s and the Baroque Bar.

Escapades will have a packed programme of live music as well as board games for families during the day.

The pop-up tavern will also offer four speciality cocktails with a festive twist and beers brewed by the renowned Thornbridge Brewery.

On Friday, December 13, popular Ibiza DJ Andy Carroll, part of the team at established global clubbing super brand Cream, will be taking to the decks.

To find out more, visit www.discoverblackburn.co.uk/escapades.