A plot of land with permission for a mansion designed by King Charles’ favourite architect has gone on the market.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The building plot, off Town Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, extends to 1.3 acres, and has permission to build a dwelling of 7,802 sq ft designed by new classical pioneer Quinlan Terry.

It’s available for £750,000 via agent Armistead Barnett, who say the design “oozes a feel of period elegance”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s also an option to purchase further land extending to 2.3 acres in the village location, which is within easy walking distance of Wheelton, the Leeds–Liverpool Canal towpath and is close to the M61, M65 and M6.

This is design of the house passed for land on Town Lane, Whittle-le-Woods | BPD Architecture/Chorley BC

What would it be like?

The property wull have a traditional layout, with a “superb” entrance hall, two reception rooms at the front giving a double fronted feel and a further reception room at the rear. A living kitchen space has been designed ensuring the house will also suit modern living and a large pantry, WC, boot room and gym are alsdo planned, along with plenty of garaging.

The first floor has a spacious landing. There are four bedrooms each with an ensuite and three of those rooms have walk in wardrobes.

A condition attached to planning permission by Chorley Borough Council states that the proposed development must be begun not later than July 5, 2027.

The Town Lane site, Whittle-le-Woods | Google

Quinlan Terry

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Quinlan Terry is known for his design for the 1992 Maitland Robinson Library at Downing College, Cambridge, which won the Building of the Year Award in 1994. He s also known for his work designing Brentwood Cathedral in Essex, renovating the interiors of 10 Downing Street and in 1989, he designed a series of three new villas for the Crown Estate Commissioners in Outer Circle in London's Regent's Park.