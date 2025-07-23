Your chance to build your own mega mansion - designed by King Charles' favourite architect
The building plot, off Town Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, extends to 1.3 acres, and has permission to build a dwelling of 7,802 sq ft designed by new classical pioneer Quinlan Terry.
It’s available for £750,000 via agent Armistead Barnett, who say the design “oozes a feel of period elegance”.
There’s also an option to purchase further land extending to 2.3 acres in the village location, which is within easy walking distance of Wheelton, the Leeds–Liverpool Canal towpath and is close to the M61, M65 and M6.
What would it be like?
The property wull have a traditional layout, with a “superb” entrance hall, two reception rooms at the front giving a double fronted feel and a further reception room at the rear. A living kitchen space has been designed ensuring the house will also suit modern living and a large pantry, WC, boot room and gym are alsdo planned, along with plenty of garaging.
The first floor has a spacious landing. There are four bedrooms each with an ensuite and three of those rooms have walk in wardrobes.
A condition attached to planning permission by Chorley Borough Council states that the proposed development must be begun not later than July 5, 2027.
Quinlan Terry
Quinlan Terry is known for his design for the 1992 Maitland Robinson Library at Downing College, Cambridge, which won the Building of the Year Award in 1994. He s also known for his work designing Brentwood Cathedral in Essex, renovating the interiors of 10 Downing Street and in 1989, he designed a series of three new villas for the Crown Estate Commissioners in Outer Circle in London's Regent's Park.
