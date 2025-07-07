On the market for £1.19m with Armitstead Barnett, this home has been designed with modern life in mind, featuring a large living kitchen, three additional reception rooms, and garaging for four vehicles.

The property includes landscaped gardens, a vegetable patch, a paddock, and an outdoor entertaining area complete with a kitchenette and pizza oven. Inside, a grand dining hall with a galleried landing sets the tone for the stylish interiors.

The lounge and cinema room both open onto the gardens via bifold or patio doors, while the kitchen boasts integrated appliances and a central island. Upstairs, each bedroom benefits from an en-suite, with the principal suite offering a walk-in wardrobe and a luxurious bathroom.

The home is accessed via electric gates and enjoys a peaceful yet accessible location near Preston Golf Club, with excellent commuter links and amenities nearby. Originally dating back to 1863 and once owned by Henry de Horton, the property has been extensively rebuilt and modernised by the current owners.

Positioned near the popular Guild Wheel cycle route and offering privacy and high specification throughout, this one-of-a-kind property blends heritage charm with contemporary comfort and must be viewed to be fully appreciated, so take a look around...

