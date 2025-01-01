Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Yellow Weather Warning for ice has been issued for all areas of the North West.

MET Office experts say a band of rain, sleet and hill snow will clear southwards during this afternoon and evening - with temperatures set to plummet to as low as minus six degrees Celcius by tomorrow morning.

The MET Office says: “As skies clear in its wake, and with standing water following earlier rain in places, ice is likely to form quite quickly on untreated surfaces, leading to difficult travel conditions. Wintry showers are also likely along some north-facing coasts overnight, increasing the chance of ice in places.”

Weather warning | MET Office

What should I do?

The MET Office say: “Keep yourself and your family safe when it is icy. Plan to leave the house at least five minutes earlier than normal. Not needing to rush, reduces your risk of accidents, slips, and falls.

If you need to make a journey on foot, try to use pavements along main roads which are likely to be less slippery. Similarly, if cycling, try and stick to main roads which are more likely to have been treated. Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.”

By Friday, temperatures are likely to be back above freezing, though the rest of the week looks unsettled and there could be some snow.