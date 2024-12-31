NHS appeals to Lancashire residents as pressure rises and temperatures fall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With temperatures set to plummet in the coming days, demand is already high for primary care, hospital treatment and mental health help.

Hospitals across the region - including in Lancashire - are seeing high numbers of sick patients, many of whom have existing chronic respiratory conditions which are often exacerbated by cold weather. Freezing conditions bring additional risks for those with long-term health complaints and the more vulnerable.

While anybody in urgent need should still seek help from 999, health chiefs are encouraging people to use NHS 111 online - or the 111 phoneline - as the first point of contact for non-urgent medical advice during the upcoming new year period.

NHS England North West’s Regional Medical Director, Dr Michael Gregory, said: “We always see a rise in demand for NHS services after the Christmas break and we want to encourage people to use the most appropriate services for their needs over the coming weeks.”

Lancashire's A&Es are under pressure

“NHS 111 online is a great first port of call for non-urgent issues and can help to signpost to appropriate NHS services.”

Last year, more than 86,000 people contacted North West Ambulance Service because of a fall and 40% of emergency call-outs to people who had fallen were during the colder winter months.

Alternative options such as speaking to a pharmacist or visiting an urgent treatment centre - as well as self-care where possible and appropriate - all help to ease pressures on emergency departments. GP appointments also continue to be available this week - and people should contact their practice in the usual way.

KEEP WELL THIS WINTER

The NHS says there are a host of simple things that people can do to reduce the risk of falling ill - and falling over - during periods of cold weather. These include spreading sand or salt on icy surfaces on driveways, garden paths and steps, as well as dressing for the cold weather - by wearing multiple layers, shoes that have a good grip and gloves to protect hands in case falls do happen.

Having a small supply of basic medicines, such as paracetamol, plasters, and indigestion remedies, is another way to manage minor illnesses or injuries at home, with community pharmacy teams able to offer advice on what to keep a stock of.

Other tips include:

1. Heat your home to a temperature that’s comfortable for you. If you can, this should be at least 18°C in the rooms that you regularly use, such as your living room and bedroom.

2. If you’re feeling cold, drink hot drinks regularly.

3. Try not to sit still for more than one hour at a time. Moving even a little bit can help you to keep strength and mobility.

4. Eating and drinking enough is also important. If you are finding it difficult to prepare and eat three big meals, try smaller ones throughout the day.

5. A good idea is to draw your curtains in the evenings to reduce heat loss through windows, and tuck long curtains behind radiators so that heat isn’t trapped. And make sure warm air can circulate by keeping radiators and heaters clear – don’t put furniture in front of them or dry washing on them.

6. As the winter months are drawing in, look after your mental health as well as your physical health go to Every Mind Matters for advice.

For more information about self-care options for common complaints, search NHS seasonal advice or Age Concern UK.