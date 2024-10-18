Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Calling all would-be Wizards and Witches.

This October half-term, Hoghton Tower is excited to announce its enchanting School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, running from October 19 to 25.

This immersive storytelling adventure is designed for children aged 6 to 10, promising a week full of magic, mystery, and mischief.

Each day, magical professors will guide eager students through spellbinding sessions at 10.30 am and 1pm.

Young witches and wizards will learn the art of spellcasting, concoct explosive potions, and practice their broomstick racing skills in the historic and atmospheric setting of Hoghton Tower.

School of Witchcraft and Wizardry at Hoghton Tower | nw

With its rich history and hauntingly beautiful surroundings, this iconic venue offers the perfect backdrop for a magical adventure.

All children must be accompanied by an adult with a ticket, with a maximum of one adult per child due to space restrictions. Fancy dress is strongly encouraged to fully embrace the spirit of the event.

Wearing warm layers beneath costumes and comfortable footwear is also recommended, as activities will take place in the cooler underground passages and possibly outdoors, depending on the weather.

Hoghton Tower's School of Witchcraft and Wizardry promises a spellbinding experience that your little ones will remember for years to come.

Hoghton Tower aerial view | Hoghton Tower

Please note that this magical experience is not suitable for children under six, and younger children will not be permitted to spectate due to space limitations.

Steeped in history and commanding breathtaking views across the county, Hoghton Tower is a spectacular 16th-century fortified manor-house.

Situated 650ft above sea level and approached by a steep, nearly mile-long straight drive, the Grade I listed building, is the ancestral home of the de Hoghton family, who still live on the estate.

The Tower has been welcoming illustrious visitors for centuries; from kings and queens to William Shakespeare, who is reputed to have acted as a tutor to the de Hoghton children, JMW Turner and Charles Dickens, who wrote a short story based at Hoghton.

For more information and to book www.hoghtontower.co.uk.