A week-long food festival is coming to Lancashire - with world-renowned chefs.

For seven days, six acclaimed chefs, will take over the kitchen at The Three Fishes in Mitton, each presenting their signature global flavours through innovative techniques and creative storytelling. Every evening will feature an exclusive five-course tasting menu, paired with a choice of premium or prestigious wines, expertly selected to complement and elevate each dish.

Fusion 2 will run from October 13-19, concluding in style with a lively Jazz Brunch, and will raise money for Hospitality Action, supporting those in need across the hospitality industry. It’s all the idea of chef Nigel Howarth, who set up similarly-themed Obsession when he was at Northcote in 2001.

Fusion at the Three Fishes, Mitton

He said: “I’ve always believed that food should tell a story, and this collaboration brings together some of the most talented chefs in the industry to tell a collective story of diverse flavours, cultures, and experiences. “Each chef brings their own unique perspective to the table, and I’m thrilled to be working alongside these incredible talents to create something truly special for our guests.”

Who is cooking?

14th October – Kirk Haworth (Plates, London ★)

15th October – Atul Kochhar (Atul Kochhar Restaurants)

16th October – Nigel Haworth (The Three Fishes)

17th October – Shaun Rankin (Grantley Hall, Yorkshire ★)

18th October – Thuy Diem Pham (Author)

19th October – Jazz Brunch (The Three Fishes)