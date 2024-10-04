Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

He’s been trained at Northcote, was semi-finalist in the World Young Chef Competition and runs his own private dining company, but now Shane Whitaker wants to make his mark on a Ribble Valley pub.

The 26-year-old who grew up in Preston, has recently become head chef at the Traders Arms in Mellor, and his food is already a sell-out success.

He’s taken the traditional pub grub and moved it up a notch or two - and people love it. Last weekend he served 191 covers.

“I’m loving it”, he said. “We’re doing a lot of pub grub favourites such as lasagne, steak pie, fish and chips, but also roasts on a Sunday and specials such as Lancashire lamb hot pot and a pork belly dish.”

The country pub, which is dog-friendly, offers a Sunday roast from £14.95 and has deals during the week for smaller portions.

But everything is top-notch quality. Shane added: “Everything I use is literally from a 30 mile radius. We have meat from a butcher at the end of the road and all of the fruit and veg is from Lancashire. I want to celebrate Lancashire food and the Lancashire food scene, which has definitely got a bit more life in it these days.”

Shane Whitaker with some of his food | submit

Shane said he “fell into” cooking after becoming a pot washer aged 14 at Jacks Bar in Whittle-le-Woods. He was inspired by his boss, a former Marco Pierre White protege, and after four years of training at Northcate, landed his own first head chef job aged 19. He’s been chef director at Clockwork Bistro and Head Chef Harrogate’s The Sportsman's Arms.

He still runs his private dining business, Assiette Catering, separately, and is now looking to inspire others. He said: “I’ve moved a round a bit, I have a lot of experience for my age and now I’m looking to pass my knowledge onto others and put my stamp on this place.”