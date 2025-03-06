This morning, we asked our readers to share photos of their little ones' fantastic costumes – and they certainly delivered.
We received an overwhelming number of amazing submissions – nearly 300 in total – so we’ve created multiple photo galleries to showcase them all.
You can check out the first gallery HERE, but don’t miss the stunning costumes featured below which showcase even more creative ideas:
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.