World Book Day: 31 delightful photos of children celebrating their favourite literary characters in Lancashire

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 6th Mar 2025, 17:23 BST

It’s World Book Day, and children all over Lancashire have been celebrating by dressing up as their favourite literary characters!

This morning, we asked our readers to share photos of their little ones' fantastic costumes – and they certainly delivered.

We received an overwhelming number of amazing submissions – nearly 300 in total – so we’ve created multiple photo galleries to showcase them all.

You can check out the first gallery HERE, but don’t miss the stunning costumes featured below which showcase even more creative ideas:

Ewan, 9, as Harry Potter and Aj, 4, as Zog.

1. World Book Day in Lancashire

Ewan, 9, as Harry Potter and Aj, 4, as Zog. | Helen Mckenzie

Nellie-Marie, 7 as Princess Peach and Isabelle, 3, from 'What the Ladybird Heard'.

2. World Book Day in Lancashire

Nellie-Marie, 7 as Princess Peach and Isabelle, 3, from 'What the Ladybird Heard'. | Katie-Jayne Christine / Vanessa Bulmer

Lucas as Supertato and Bella-Rose, 9, as Dorothy.

3. World Book Day in Lancashire

Lucas as Supertato and Bella-Rose, 9, as Dorothy. | Laura Jane / Ema Catterall

Leo as Mr Bump and Millie, 5, as Alice.

4. World Book Day in Lancashire

Leo as Mr Bump and Millie, 5, as Alice. | Pauline Mulkern / Sarah Fisher

