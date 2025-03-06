World Book Day Lancashire: 30 fantastic pictures as youngsters transform into their favourite characters

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 6th Mar 2025, 12:17 BST
Updated 6th Mar 2025, 16:55 BST

Each World Book Day we celebrate your little bookworms' literary costume efforts and this year is no different.

Today is World Book Day, a charity event held annually on the first Thursday in March to foster a love for reading amongst young people.

This morning, we asked readers of the Lancashire to share their little one's brilliant costumes and they did not disappoint!

From mini monsters to pocket size princesses, take a look below at some of the fabulous World Book Day costumes from across Lancashire...

L: Mila age 4 as Cruella & Theodore age 2 as her Dalmatian. R: Grace aged 6 as The Cat in the Hat

L: Mila age 4 as Cruella & Theodore age 2 as her Dalmatian. R: Grace aged 6 as The Cat in the Hat

L: Reggie age 7 is the Cat in the Hat andNancy age 2 is Snow White. R: Jack Dooney aged 6 from Leyland as Harry Potter

L: Reggie age 7 is the Cat in the Hat andNancy age 2 is Snow White. R: Jack Dooney aged 6 from Leyland as Harry Potter

L: Aurora aged 4 as Princess Aurora. R: Amelia aged 5 is Mary poppins

L: Aurora aged 4 as Princess Aurora. R: Amelia aged 5 is Mary poppins

L: William, aged 3, Tabby McTat! R: Eric aged 7 as Harry Potter

L: William, aged 3, Tabby McTat! R: Eric aged 7 as Harry Potter

