Work has begun on a new 108 home residential development adjacent to Preston North End Football Club’s training ground.

Demolition and remediation is underway at Euxton Heights; Bellway’s latest development of on Euxton Lane, close to Buckshaw Village in Chorley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previously vacant office buildings, the HBF 5-star rated housebuilder will transform the 7.5 acre site with a mix of 108 three and four bedroom detached and two and three bedroom semi detached properties including some affordable homes.

Part of Bellway’s Artisan Collection, all properties at Euxton Heights benefit from private gardens with one or two allocated car parking spaces, provision for electric vehicle charging as well as public open green space and a children’s play area.

A typical Bellway street scene, similar to homes under construction at Euxton Heights

Sales director at Bellway Manchester, Grace Yarlett, said: “We are delighted to start work at Euxton Heights, bringing more much needed new homes to a highly sustainable and fast growing new residential area in Chorley.

“Benefitting from the established infrastructure, amenities and facilities within nearby Buckshaw Village and superb road and rail connections, Buckshaw Parkway railway station is located on the northern boundary of our site and the M6 and M61 are easily accessed in a couple of minutes, Euxton Heights is perfectly placed for commuters and also those looking to enjoy the best of Lancashire’s wonderful open spaces, thriving market towns and coastline.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Within the planning agreement, Bellway will make a series of Section 106 contributions including £170,000 towards education and a community infrastructure levy.

Construction at Euxton Heights is expected to take around four years with the first properties released for sale later this year and showhomes expected in early 2024.

The development was designed by architects APD with Pegasus acting as planning consultants. Eddisons advised on highways and BSH is undertaking the remediation.