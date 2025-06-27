United Utilities is pumping £48 million into Lancaster Wastewater Treatment Works to improve water quality aceross the area.

The upgrade will increase stormwater storage at the site and play a key role in enhancing water quality in the nearby River Lune and Morecambe Bay by reducing the number of times that storm overflows operate in heavy rain.

Earlier this year a two-storey welfare compound for onsite workers was installed and early work including vegetation clearance and tank drainage got underway.

By Spring 2029, three existing storm tanks will have been demolished and replaced with modern, higher-capacity structures. Elements of the existing tanks will be recycled and reused in the construction of new operational sludge tanks, supporting the project’s low-carbon approach.

Rob Moore, Wastewater Lead for United Utilities in Lancashire said: “This facility plays a vital role in protecting local rivers and the Morecambe Bay coastline. The upgrade will boost stormwater storage, reduce spills during heavy rainfall, and support cleaner, healthier watercourses.

“The additional storage will act as a ‘holding area’ for the extra rainwater that enters the sewer network during times of heavy rainfall. Holding it back means it isn’t all hitting the wastewater treatment works at the same time and the system is less likely to be overwhelmed.

“We continue to review our network and sites across the county to see where we can make further improvements which help reduce the number of times that storm overflows need to operate.”

The project is being delivered through United Utilities’ new Enterprise delivery model which brings together seven design and construction partners, plus United Utilities, into one integrated team.

Alongside the storm upgrades, a separate project will upgrade the site’s sludge treatment process. This is part of United Utilities’ wider bioresources strategy which is currently on track for completion by spring 2028.

During the last five years, United Utilities invested in projects across Lancashire ranging from infrastructure improvements to riverside tree planting schemes, which are enhancing water quality in the counties’ rivers.